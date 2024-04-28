Goldman Sachs
Les bases de la planification financière avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women  
Goldman Sachs

Les bases de la planification financière avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women  

Taught in French

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edward David
Sarah Underwood
Anne Donnellon

Instructors: Edward David

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate your business’s cash flow cycle, and identify areas for improvement.

  • Review financial assumptions as they relate to business opportunities.

  • Develop a Cash Flow Forecast for your opportunity to assess its financial feasibility.

  • Assess your opportunity in terms of key financial measures.

Details to know

Assessments

2 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Ce cours porte sur la capacité d’autofinancement de votre entreprise et sur son impact pour votre réussite. Au travers des exercices, vous découvrirez et apprendrez à interpréter les prévisions de trésorerie, qui sont essentielles pour anticiper et améliorer les besoins de trésorerie futurs. Ce cours vise à vous rendre capable de prévoir les difficultés financières afin que vous puissiez faire des choix stratégiques pour votre entreprise.

What's included

5 videos17 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt4 plugins

Instructors

Edward David
Goldman Sachs
42 Courses257,816 learners

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions