Mori Taheripour

    The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

    Mori Taheripour is a globally-recognized executive and award-winning educator with over fifteen years of experience leading initiatives at the intersection of sports and social change in both the public and private sectors. She is a faculty member in the Legal Studies and Business Ethics Department at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, teaching Negotiation and Dispute Resolution at the undergraduate, graduate, and executive levels. Repeatedly recognized for her outstanding abilities as a faculty member, Ms. Taheripour is a four-time recipient of the William G. Whitney Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. Ms. Taheripour also co-founded the Wharton Sports Business Initiative (WSBI), a partnership among top business leaders, faculty and students that generated and disseminated knowledge about the sports industry through educational programs, high-level student consulting assignments, global forums and research.

    In addition to teaching at the Wharton School, Ms. Taheripour teaches negotiation for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses in select cities across the United States.

    Ms. Taheripour leverages her expertise in negotiation, diversity and inclusion, social impact and athlete education for a diverse client base that includes major sports leagues, Fortune 100 companies, universities, and professional associations. Current and past clients include: Major League Baseball, NBA Players Association, National Football League, NFL Players Association, The Timberland Company, United Parcel Service, USA Track and Field, Wasserman, Wells Fargo and the White House Fellows Program.

    Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

