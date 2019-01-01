The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Mori Taheripour is a globally-recognized executive and award-winning educator with over fifteen years of experience leading initiatives at the intersection of sports and social change in both the public and private sectors. She is a faculty member in the Legal Studies and Business Ethics Department at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, teaching Negotiation and Dispute Resolution at the undergraduate, graduate, and executive levels. Repeatedly recognized for her outstanding abilities as a faculty member, Ms. Taheripour is a four-time recipient of the William G. Whitney Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. Ms. Taheripour also co-founded the Wharton Sports Business Initiative (WSBI), a partnership among top business leaders, faculty and students that generated and disseminated knowledge about the sports industry through educational programs, high-level student consulting assignments, global forums and research.
In addition to teaching at the Wharton School, Ms. Taheripour teaches negotiation for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses in select cities across the United States.
Ms. Taheripour leverages her expertise in negotiation, diversity and inclusion, social impact and athlete education for a diverse client base that includes major sports leagues, Fortune 100 companies, universities, and professional associations. Current and past clients include: Major League Baseball, NBA Players Association, National Football League, NFL Players Association, The Timberland Company, United Parcel Service, USA Track and Field, Wasserman, Wells Fargo and the White House Fellows Program.