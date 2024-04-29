Goldman Sachs
Les bases de la négociation avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women
Les bases de la négociation avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Taught in French

Edward David
Anne Donnellon

Instructors: Edward David

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • Review how to establish rapport, trust, and respect at the bargaining table.

  • Discuss the importance of preparation and goal setting in negotiation.

  • Differentiate between interests and positions, and find creative solutions that integrate the interests of all parties.

  • Identify and evaluate the types, and characteristics, of leverage in negotiations.

1 quiz

There is 1 module in this course

Cette formation abordera la négociation et vous fournira les outils permettant de négocier en toute confiance lorsque vous recherchez de nouvelles possibilités de développement pour votre entreprise. Vous serez amenée à réfléchir à certains a priori et préconceptions concernant la négociation, à identifier votre style de négociation préféré, et à le comparer avec le style d’autres entrepreneures. Vous découvrirez ensuite la préparation pratique et psychologique nécessaire pour mener à bien une négociation et apprendrez des tactiques d’écoute efficaces. D'ici la fin de la formation, vous comprendrez comment appliquer ces connaissances à un scénario de négociation afin de développer vos compétences par la pratique.

6 videos18 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts4 plugins

Instructors

42 Courses257,936 learners

Goldman Sachs

