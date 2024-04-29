Les bases du financement avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course, you will learn how to finance business opportunities that lead to growth, by exploring different types of funding. You will learn how acquisition financing and funding applications for grants or loans can support and expand your business opportunity. You will evaluate your business’s financial profile and plan actions to improve it. The exercises will guide you through discovering potential types of funding for your business and help you to identify the information you may need for future funding requirements. By the end of the course, you will understand the importance of having a financial strategy and approaching funding strategically – applying the skills you have developed to make a good funding application to facilitate your business growth. If you are unsure of your future cash flow needs, you may wish to complete one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Financial Planning’, to predict financial challenges, so that you can make strategic choices for your business. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.