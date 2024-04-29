Goldman Sachs
Les bases du financement avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 
Goldman Sachs

Les bases du financement avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 

Taught in French

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edward David
Sarah Underwood
Anne Donnellon

Instructors: Edward David

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discover how strategic financial choices can support growth.

  • Evaluate your business’s financial profile, and plan actions to improve it.

  • Apply your understanding of the key factors important to funders and investors, and how to communicate with them effectively.

  • Discover potential types of funding for your business and identify the actions needed to be prepared for future funding requirements.

Details to know

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Dans ce cours, nous nous intéressons à l'utilisation potentielle de la finance stratégique pour soutenir et élargir vos opportunités. Les exercices ont été élaborés pour vous guider au cours de différentes occasions d'utiliser le financement externe pour transformer votre entreprise, et vous aider à prendre en compte les informations requises pour les demandes de financement. L'objectif du cours est de vous permettre de comprendre et de prendre en compte les différentes options stratégiques que vous pouvez utiliser pour faire croître votre entreprise. Vous explorerez également comment aborder le financement nécessaire pour faciliter la croissance de votre entreprise.

What's included

6 videos17 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt4 plugins

Instructors

Edward David
Goldman Sachs
42 Courses257,936 learners

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions