About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and discuss the basic building blocks of financial statements: assets, liabilities, equity, revenue and expenses.

  • Interpret two key financial statements (Income Statement and Balance Sheet) to drive business decisions.

  • Identify the key business ratios that can be calculated using your Income Statement and Balance Sheet.

Skills you will gain

  • Income Statement Analysis
  • Balance Sheet
  • Financial Terminology
  • Financial Statement Use and Analysis
  • Financial Ratio Analysis
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 17 readings, 3 quizzes

