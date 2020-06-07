RC
Aug 15, 2020
This course has helped me to take note of my spending as well as revenue. Also, how I can analyze my Income Statement and Balance Sheet in order to know what business decisions I can take.
AT
Nov 6, 2020
I enjoyed taking this course, it was very easy to follow and I learnt a lot from it. The knowledge gained in this course has helped me build my current financial statements.
By ratna k•
Jun 7, 2020
this course helped me understand what is an Income statement and understand what is profitability. also how to read a Balance sheet and analyze mt assets and Liabilities.
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 10, 2020
an excellent class, about empowering women willing to earn the living on their own by learning accounting in order to properly manage their ventures
By Ebele O•
May 28, 2020
Awesome, i have learnt the importance of my financial statements, how to put together my income statement and balance sheet and also how to calculate my profitability ratio, I always knew the importance of proper financial management but did not know how to go about it. i can confidently say i am a semi pro
By Ridhi S•
Feb 3, 2022
A very good and informative course for the beginners especially for those who are not from finance background. It can be of great help to those who have little knowledge in Finance and want to start their own business. This course is very crisp and to the point.
By Rafaela S M•
May 2, 2020
Very interactive and easy understanding course. It helped me to understand Financial basic terms and concepts that are important to know when running a business. I feel more confident and aware about how to make smart decisions related to my business.
By Rhuelle C•
Aug 16, 2020
By Akshata A T•
Jul 21, 2020
A very good course for helping you understand the true meaning of your financial statements which helps you take calculated decisions for your business.
By Supriya•
May 24, 2020
Very informative
By Lucille S•
Aug 31, 2020
This course was simple to follow and easy to understand, Add value to knowledge and provided the ability to better understand how and whether my business was actually making a profit and what the movement on my income statement and balance sheet truly meant. Thank you for the opportunity to learn and to better equip myself to take my business further.
By Ngozichukwu U•
Aug 28, 2020
This is definitely a course I appreciated signing onto. Always a continuous development enthusiast! A fresh look at the important aspects of business finance to bring up at board and team meetings, to ensure the organisation is making the right operational and strategic decisions on an ongoing and progressive basis.
By Tonya J M•
Apr 24, 2020
The Financial Statements examples for the pre-assessment used an atyptical method of placing columns for Year 2 first and Year 1 second. I believe in the final post-assessment these columns were displayed in a typical fashion. It may prove prudent to maintain consistency.
By Samuel U•
May 31, 2020
This course is very well organised to provide an understanding of how to assess the financials of an organisation. Anyone that understands basic communication can learn from this and I think it's also taught in different languages.
By Engela M M•
Aug 17, 2020
Fantastic course to understanding financial statements and terms and also ratios that can be used to measure the performance of the business for informed decision making.
By AMAN K V•
Jun 7, 2020
Liked the course. Before starting this course I had no knowledge of finance but now I know plenty of things.
By Nidhi K•
May 14, 2020
It's a great place to start with Basics of Finance. They have simplified the content really well !
By Nnanke E•
Jun 14, 2020
Easy, instrumental, useful and very very relevant. I am so excited and proud I took this course
By Leanne K•
May 22, 2020
Set up very well. I loved the regular check-ins. It helped to highlight key points.
By Ms A O•
Apr 29, 2020
Helped to guide my thoughts and understand how to organize our finances better.
By Shirley C•
Aug 3, 2020
I love the design of the course. Very efficient and effective!
By Shrine T•
May 10, 2020
It feels amazing gaining such knowledgeable information.
By funmi f•
May 14, 2020
Indepth and well thought.
I enjoyed every bit of it
By Oluwakemi A•
Jun 15, 2020
Very easy to learn and grasp the concepts.
By MOHAMED M P•
Aug 14, 2020
Easy to understand the subject
By Himanshu G•
Jun 14, 2020
Great content really helpful.
By Rita A•
Jul 14, 2020
straight to the point