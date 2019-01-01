Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Take your business skills to the next level with the completely free Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Take your business skills to the next level with the completely free Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program.

Free-to-access online business education program available to any woman around the world.

  • Ten courses covering all aspects of running a business.

  • Three additional elective courses that complement key aspects of the core ten-course collection.

  • Take any course, or combination of courses.

  • Practical education and interactive activities from entrepreneurship experts.

  • Eligible learners who complete all ten courses will be invited to join the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women global alumni community.

  • All ten core collection courses are also available in Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish.

Enrolling is easy – just select the course you want to start below and select ‘Enroll for Free’.

Not sure which course to start with? Try our simple quiz and find out ‘Which business course is best for you?

Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Goldman Sachs

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 576 reviews

Related

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women en Español

Related

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women em Português

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder