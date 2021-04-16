7 In-Demand IT Skills to Boost Your Resume in 2022

Working in IT can mean anything from resolving an employee’s wifi issues to programming an organization’s new cloud infrastructure. Because the work is so diverse, the skills you need to know to get a job in the IT field can vary widely depending on your role. Browse a few listings of jobs you’re interested in to see which skills you should focus on acquiring.
Security should be foundational to any IT team. Starting out in a help desk, networking, or system administration role can introduce you to concepts that are helpful to know for security purposes. The following skills can help you qualify for IT security positions—like information security analyst—at the entry-level and beyond.
Familiarity with physical, network, and software security
Installing firewalls and routers
Data encryption
Risk mitigation strategy and threat analysis
Knowledge of compliance regulations and standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and CCPA
Ethical hacking and penetration testing
Being able to program will be a must for those who want to develop software, web applications, and websites. It’ll also be useful for IT workers who want to automate tasks. The languages below are commonly requested of programmers and can be asked of IT professionals as well. You can get started by browsing programming language courses.
Python
C++
JavaScript
Ruby
PowerShell
Making sure computer systems and networks are operating smoothly is central to the work of an IT team. Typical roles specializing in this skill set include system administrators and network administrators. System and network skills can also be useful for working in cloud administration or security as well. On a basic level, these skills include:
Administering diverse operating systems like Windows, Linux, or Mac
Installing and configuring computer hardware and software
Cloud administration and applications
Maintaining local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), storage area networks (SAN), and virtual private networks (VPNs)
Troubleshooting
Helping employees with technical issues
Being able to analyze data will be useful for various IT tasks. Monitoring performance data can help teams find security threats, or see where inefficiencies exist in their operations. Jobs that work with data in the IT realm include database administrators and data engineers.
SQL
Statistics
Python
DevOps—a combination of “development” and “operations”—acts as a bridge between the software development and IT teams. Though a field unto itself, DevOps skills can help in both the IT and development aspects of running an organization. Working in DevOps can mean becoming a DevOps engineer. You might need the following skills:
Understanding of continuous delivery theory
Container technologies like Docker or Kubernetes
Scripting languages like Python, Ruby, and C
Familiarity with cloud operations
Listed as one of the most in-demand skills of 2021 by Global Knowledge, cloud computing skills include anything from building cloud infrastructure to maintaining them [1]. Working with cloud technology can open doors to positions like cloud developer, cloud administrator, and cloud architect. Knowledge of the following cloud platforms can be useful:
AWS
Google Cloud
Microsoft Azure
Oracle
A skill useful for programmers and data professionals, machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, has become one of the most prominent skills to learn in the technology sphere. You can start learning basic skills through online machine learning coursework. Specific skills associated with machine learning can include:
Parametric and nonparametric algorithms
Kernels
Clustering
Deep learning techniques
IT jobs generally refer to work done in an organization’s IT department—typically jobs that help keep the organization’s computers running smoothly, like help desk technicians, network engineers, or system administrators. The term “IT” however is used by some as a catch-all phrase to refer to any work that includes using or developing computers and computer programs. This latter category might include software engineers or web developers. This guide includes skills that are generally applicable to both.
Here are a few ways to learn the skills that can contribute to a successful career in IT:
Teach yourself: Many programming languages, data analysis techniques, and certain IT skills can be self-taught through online courses or home projects. You can find several courses on Coursera, including introductory classes to Python or cybersecurity.
Certifications: Certifications can be a solid way to ensure your abilities meet professional standards. You’ll generally have to study for and pass an exam. See what entry-level certification fits your interests.
Bootcamps: Generally lasting several weeks or months, bootcamps are intensive courses that are designed to bring you specific skills in that time period. Though coding bootcamps are popular, bootcamps exist for topics like cybersecurity as well.
Degrees: Though perhaps more time-consuming than the other options, getting a degree in computer science or a related field can be a structured way to gain the technical skills needed to enter the computer world. Plus, going back to school is correlated with higher incomes.
Once you have the skills you need to start applying for jobs, it’s time to list them where people can find them. Update your resume and LinkedIn with your new credentials—here’s some guidance on putting skills into your resume.
In interviews, come prepared with stories about how you’ve used your skills in the past. If you’ve only used your skills in a course or at home, that’s fine—just be ready to describe what you accomplished. Did you use Python to create graphs out of a data set, or configure devices to a new network?
If you’re looking for a quick way to get more hands-on experience, browse Coursera’s guided projects for projects that you can complete in under two hours. They can also help you refresh old skills to prepare you for the interview.
