IT support covers a wide variety of skills and industries, from data analysis to customer service and beyond. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right What skills should I develop to get a job in IT? ‎ Though this depends on the role, many entry-level IT positions request some knowledge of operating systems, computer security, networking principles, and troubleshooting. If you want to go into software or web development, a versatile and popular programming language like Python can be good to learn. If you’re stuck, try finding a few positions you’re interested in on a job search website to see what skills are commonly requested. Read more: 7 Essential IT Skills to Start Your IT Career‎ Chevron Right What is an IT certification? ‎ Typically, an IT certification refers to a qualification you receive that shows your competency in a specific field of information technology (IT). To get a certification, you generally must pass an exam that tests your capabilities in the field. Read this article about 10 Essential IT Certifications. ‎ Chevron Right What are examples of entry-level IT jobs? ‎ When we think of entry-level IT jobs, we often think of support specialists who help troubleshoot computer issues. However, the field extends well beyond the help desk. Some in-demand entry-level IT jobs include computer support specialist, web developer, junior systems administrator, junior systems analyst, and site reliability engineer. Read this article for details about more entry-level IT jobs. ‎