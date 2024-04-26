IT Support

Learn about the skills and qualifications needed for a career as a help desk technician, IT support specialist or similar, and how these roles keep organizational technology systems running smoothly.

[Featured image] IT learner in a pink blouse sits at a desk with a laptop and book and considers which entry-level IT certification to get.
10 Essential IT Certifications for 2024

Whether you’re just starting out or are established in your career, IT certifications have their benefits. Here are 10 prominent entry-level IT certifications.

December 16, 2020

Person looking up what IT skills are necessary to get a job in IT
7 In-Demand IT Skills to Boost Your Resume in 2024

Skills you might consider getting to enhance your IT career include cloud computing, programming, understanding systems and networks, and more.

April 16, 2021

Working to get an IT certification
How to Get IT Certifications in 5 Steps

To get an IT certification, decide on one, prepare for the exam, take the exam, update your resume, and stay on top of renewing it.

June 4, 2021

[Featured image] A man sits at a laptop earning his RHCSA certification.

What Is the RHCSA (Red Hat Certified System Administrator) Certification?

Set yourself apart with an IT certification. Learn more about the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification, including if the RHCSA is worth it, and how much it costs.

April 16, 2024

[Featured image] A cybersecurity expert meets with colleagues and recommends their organization implements just-in-time access.

What Is Just-in-Time Access and Why Does It Matter?

Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.

April 10, 2024

[Feature Image] A man sits at a laptop in his home and takes a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) exam prep course online.

5 Popular RPA Certifications

Delve into the specifics of in-demand certifications that can help validate your expertise in robotic process automation.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman sits in her kitchen and uses her laptop to research whether she should earn IT certifications or a degree for her career path.

IT Certifications vs. Degree: Which Is Right for You?

Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.

April 5, 2024

[Featured image] A man sits at a laptop in his home and explores a potential Linux career path for his future.

5 Linux Career Paths to Pursue in 2024

Delve into five in-demand Linux job roles, gaining insights into the specific skills, qualifications, and experience required for each role.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] An IT specialist without a degree chats virtually with a customer from her office.

How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

April 4, 2024

[Featured image] An applied scientist works on a computer in a lab.

What Does an Applied Scientist Do? 2024 Career Guide

Applied science is an exciting field with growing demand. Explore details of what an applied scientist career is like, including the required skills and background, the average applied scientist salary, and how to work in different applied scientist jobs.

March 15, 2024

[Featured image] A person wearing a plaid shirt sits at a desk and reviews code using a laptop and a separate display monitor.

What Is an IP Address?

Explore the history and importance of an IP address, how it works, public versus private IP addresses, and why we need them to communicate on the internet.

March 1, 2024

[Featured Image] A business woman uses MDM software on her tablet.

What Is MDM?

Learn more about the meaning of mobile device management (MDM) and how it can be a useful tool in the world of information technology (IT) support.

February 29, 2024

IT support covers a wide variety of skills and industries, from data analysis to customer service and beyond. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore IT support topics, including:

