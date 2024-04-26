10 Essential IT Certifications for 2024
Whether you’re just starting out or are established in your career, IT certifications have their benefits. Here are 10 prominent entry-level IT certifications.
December 16, 2020
Article
Learn about the skills and qualifications needed for a career as a help desk technician, IT support specialist or similar, and how these roles keep organizational technology systems running smoothly.
Whether you’re just starting out or are established in your career, IT certifications have their benefits. Here are 10 prominent entry-level IT certifications.
December 16, 2020
Article
Skills you might consider getting to enhance your IT career include cloud computing, programming, understanding systems and networks, and more.
April 16, 2021
Article
Learn more about routes into a career in IT without studying for a degree.
April 17, 2024
Article
Discover how a TOGAF certification helps demonstrate your proficiency in The Open Group Architecture Framework standards and decide which certification is right for you. trae young
April 17, 2024
Article
Understanding the fundamentals of network security is essential for cybersecurity professionals, and the SC-900 certification exam offers a way to show those skills. Is the SC-900 worth it? Read on to learn more about this Microsoft certification exam.
April 16, 2024
Article
Learn more about routes into a career in IT without studying for a degree.
April 17, 2024
Article
Explore popular IT support courses
Set yourself apart with an IT certification. Learn more about the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification, including if the RHCSA is worth it, and how much it costs.
April 16, 2024
Article
Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.
April 10, 2024
Article
Delve into the specifics of in-demand certifications that can help validate your expertise in robotic process automation.
April 5, 2024
Article
Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.
April 5, 2024
Article
Delve into five in-demand Linux job roles, gaining insights into the specific skills, qualifications, and experience required for each role.
April 5, 2024
Article
It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.
April 4, 2024
Article
Applied science is an exciting field with growing demand. Explore details of what an applied scientist career is like, including the required skills and background, the average applied scientist salary, and how to work in different applied scientist jobs.
March 15, 2024
Article
Explore the history and importance of an IP address, how it works, public versus private IP addresses, and why we need them to communicate on the internet.
March 1, 2024
Article
Understanding the fundamentals of network security is essential for cybersecurity professionals, and the SC-900 certification exam offers a way to show those skills. Is the SC-900 worth it? Read on to learn more about this Microsoft certification exam.
April 16, 2024
Article
Set yourself apart with an IT certification. Learn more about the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification, including if the RHCSA is worth it, and how much it costs.
April 16, 2024
Article
Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.
April 10, 2024
Article
Delve into the specifics of in-demand certifications that can help validate your expertise in robotic process automation.
April 5, 2024
Article
Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.
April 5, 2024
Article
Delve into five in-demand Linux job roles, gaining insights into the specific skills, qualifications, and experience required for each role.
April 5, 2024
Article
It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.
April 4, 2024
Article
Applied science is an exciting field with growing demand. Explore details of what an applied scientist career is like, including the required skills and background, the average applied scientist salary, and how to work in different applied scientist jobs.
March 15, 2024
Article
Explore the history and importance of an IP address, how it works, public versus private IP addresses, and why we need them to communicate on the internet.
March 1, 2024
Article
IT support covers a wide variety of skills and industries, from data analysis to customer service and beyond. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore IT support topics, including:
Though this depends on the role, many entry-level IT positions request some knowledge of operating systems, computer security, networking principles, and troubleshooting. If you want to go into software or web development, a versatile and popular programming language like Python can be good to learn.
If you’re stuck, try finding a few positions you’re interested in on a job search website to see what skills are commonly requested.
Read more: 7 Essential IT Skills to Start Your IT Career
Typically, an IT certification refers to a qualification you receive that shows your competency in a specific field of information technology (IT). To get a certification, you generally must pass an exam that tests your capabilities in the field. Read this article about 10 Essential IT Certifications.
When we think of entry-level IT jobs, we often think of support specialists who help troubleshoot computer issues. However, the field extends well beyond the help desk. Some in-demand entry-level IT jobs include computer support specialist, web developer, junior systems administrator, junior systems analyst, and site reliability engineer. Read this article for details about more entry-level IT jobs.