Cybersecurity analysts protect computer networks and systems from cyber threats. They identify vulnerabilities in organizations, implement defensive measures, investigate incidents, and coordinate responses to cyberattacks. Becoming a junior cybersecurity analyst is an excellent first step in your cybersecurity career. You’ll build the foundational skills you need to transition into a more advanced or specialized role, such as security engineering or architecture. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level cybersecurity analyst role and how Coursera can help:
If you’re interested in computers, networks, and how they work, a career in cybersecurity could be a good fit for you. Jobs in the field tend to be in-demand and high-paying. The median salary for an information security analyst, for example, is $112,000 per year [3].
You probably won’t need to know how to code for most entry-level cybersecurity jobs. The ability to read and understand code becomes increasingly helpful as you advance in the field. Some programming languages you might consider learning include JavaScript, HTML, Python, C, and C++.
The skills, practices, and technologies you’ll use as a cybersecurity professional will continue to evolve along with computer and network technology. The desire to learn, ability to problem solve, and attention to detail will serve you well in this field. Other, more technical skills and technologies to learn include:
SIEM tools (security information and event management)
Firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS)
Digital forensics
Mobile device management
Data management
Application security development
Audit and compliance knowledge
