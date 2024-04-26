Start Your Cybersecurity Analyst Career

Jobs in computer and information security are in high demand, projected to grow by 32 percent in the next decade*. You’ll find the resources you need to jumpstart your cybersecurity career here.

[Featured image] A cybersecurity analyst works on their laptop at home.
What Does a Cybersecurity Analyst Do? 2024 Job Guide

In India, many cybersecurity jobs need to be filled, cybersecurity analyst being one of them. In this article, learn about what a cybersecurity analyst does, how to become one, and more.

February 13, 2023

[Featured image] Two cybersecurity professionals review a cybersecurity resume.
How to Write a Cybersecurity Resume (Step-by-Step with Examples)

Learn how to write and structure your cybersecurity resume with this guide.

April 1, 2022

[Featured image] A person in a blue shirt and wearing AirPods uses their laptop to discuss cybersecurity interview questions on a video call.
9 Cybersecurity Interview Questions + How to Prepare

Discover different types of questions you may encounter in an interview for a cybersecurity role and the steps to prepare.

July 21, 2023

[Featured image] A cybersecurity analyst holds a notebook and stands in front of a room filled with servers.

Cybersecurity Job Description: What to Expect

Learn what you can expect from three common cybersecurity jobs, including their duties, qualifications, and pay range.

July 24, 2023

[Featured Image] An information security analyst in a blue collared shirt works at a desktop computer displaying code.

What Is InfoSec? Definition + Career Guide

Learn what InfoSec is and how to pursue InfoSec professionally with this guide.

January 30, 2023

[Featured Image]: An SOC Analyst responding to a cyber-related threat on a business computer system.

SOC Analyst Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn about a career as a security operations center analyst, where they work, how to qualify, and the potential earning, and the locations that pay the highes

January 20, 2023

Build job-ready cybersecurity skills with leading companies and universities

[Featured Image]: IT Security Analyst working on a cybersecurity plan for the organization.

What Is Cybersecurity? Definition + Industry Guide

Find out what cybersecurity is and how you can start a career in this field.

December 9, 2022

[Featured image] A white hat hacker works on a computer in an office.

What Is a White Hat? The Ethical Side of Hacking

When you think of hackers, you might envision the villains you've seen in movies who break into computers to steal data. But, all hackers aren't bad. To find out more, learn what it takes to become a certified ethical hacker.

April 1, 2022

A cybersecurity analyst wearing a blue collared shirt stands with his arms crossed in front of him. He's looking at the camera and smiling.

Cybersecurity Analyst Salary Guide: How Much Can You Make?

Cybersecurity analysts are often well-compensated for their skills. Find out how much you might expect to earn in this key role.

August 17, 2021

[Featured image] A cybersecurity analyst in a yellow blazer works on a laptop at a desk with floating bookshelves behind them.

What Is the CompTIA Security+ (Plus) Certification? 2024 Guide

Learn more about this popular entry-level credential and how to earn it.

August 10, 2021

[Featured image] A cybersecurity engineer in a blue long-sleeve shirt stands in an open office space holding their tablet.

5 Cybersecurity Career Paths (and How to Get Started)

A career in cybersecurity can go in many directions. Learn about five popular career paths.

July 28, 2021

[Featured image] A security engineer stands in front of a desk with a light, laptop, and desktop computer in an open office with lots of windows.

What Is a Security Engineer? 2024 Career Guide

Learn what it takes to build and maintain cybersecurity systems.

July 20, 2021

[Featured image] A student in a cybersecurity degree program is working at a coffee shop.

Cybersecurity Degrees and Alternatives: Your 2024 Guide

Learn more about what it takes to earn a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity and related fields, and whether you need one to begin a career in this in-demand field.

July 13, 2021

[Featured image] A cybersecurity engineer is working from home on his laptop.

10 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond

Find a cybersecurity role that fits your interests.

July 8, 2021

[Featured image] A person in a blue button-down and black cardigan holds a blue folder and sits at a desk with a laptop and two monitors.

10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2024 Updated]

Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.

February 17, 2021

Cybersecurity analysts protect computer networks and systems from cyber threats. They identify vulnerabilities in organizations, implement defensive measures, investigate incidents, and coordinate responses to cyberattacks. Becoming a junior cybersecurity analyst is an excellent first step in your cybersecurity career. You’ll build the foundational skills you need to transition into a more advanced or specialized role, such as security engineering or architecture. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level cybersecurity analyst role and how Coursera can help:

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook, Computer and Information Technology Occupations: Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm.” Accessed February 6, 2024.