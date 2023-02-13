What Does a Cybersecurity Analyst Do? 2023 Job Guide

In India, many cybersecurity jobs need to be filled, cybersecurity analyst being one of them. In this article, learn about what a cybersecurity analyst does, how to become one, and more.
Cybersecurity analysts are often the first line of defence against cybercrime. In India, 64,000 openings for cybersecurity professionals already exist, and this number should increase as the world grows more dependent on technology [1].
A cybersecurity analyst is an entry-level job that protects an organisation’s computer networks from cyberattacks and unauthorised access. In this role, you’ll be a key player in protecting your organisation’s valuable data.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at what working as a cybersecurity analyst is like, why you might choose to pursue a career in cybersecurity, and how to get started in this in-demand field.
As a cybersecurity analyst, you’re tasked with protecting your company’s hardware, software, and networks from theft, loss, or unauthorised access. At a small company or organisation, you might expect to perform a variety of cybersecurity tasks. At larger organisations, you might specialise as one part of a larger security team.
While the day-to-day tasks of a cybersecurity analyst will vary from company to company, here are a few tasks and responsibilities pulled from real job listings:
Monitor network traffic for security incidents and events
Investigate incidents and respond to events in real time
Write detailed incident response reports
Install and operate firewalls, encryption programs, and other security software
Fix vulnerabilities
Develop and promote best practices for information security
Conduct threat research
Perform periodic risk assessments and penetration tests
Cybersecurity analysts need to understand the latest cyber threat landscape, as well as their company’s IT infrastructure. Depending on where you work, this might mean having familiarity with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and experience with firewalls, VPNs, and proxies, as well as security and information event management systems (SIEMs).
Information security and cybersecurity overlap, and the terms are sometimes used interchangeably. Whilst cybersecurity analysts and information security analysts might perform similar tasks, their roles are somewhat different.
Information security is a broader term that refers to the protection of data. Cybersecurity refers to the protection of data in its digital form. A cybersecurity analyst is responsible for data security for any data stored on computers, hard drives, or the internet. An information security analyst would also consider the security of data stored elsewhere, like documents in a filing cabinet or insider knowledge possessed by some employees.
Ask a cybersecurity professional why they chose this as a career, and you might get a variety of answers. Staying one step ahead of cybercriminals can be an exciting job. Since new threats and sophisticated attacks emerge all the time, there’s always something new to learn.
Your salary as a cybersecurity professional will vary based on your experience in the field, job location, organisation, and more factors. The average annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in India is ₹ 5,10,120 per year, according to Glassdoor [2].
The Data Security Council of India expects the demand for cybersecurity products and services to rise. It predicts the need for jobs in this space to grow exponentially from 1.10 lakh in 2019 to 10 lakh employees by 2025 [1].
Starting a career in cybersecurity—or switching from another field—typically involves developing the right skills for the job. If you’re interested in getting a job as a cybersecurity analyst, here are some steps you can take to get on your way.
The field of cybersecurity has its own set of jargon, tools, and best practices. It can help to get an overview of it all by taking some introductory courses in cybersecurity. While it’s possible to teach yourself through books, blogs, podcasts, and other resources, you may find a course helpful in giving structure and context to what you’re learning.
While earning a degree isn't strictly necessary to get a job, earning one could mean more job opportunities and a more competitive CV. Typically employers will be looking for you to major in computer science, information systems, mathematics, networks, or (where possible) cybersecurity.
While cybersecurity analysis is a technical role with some job-specific skills, you’ll also want to develop your workplace skills. These are some skills to focus on as you get yourself job-ready.
Intrusion detection: While the ultimate goal of cybersecurity is to prevent attacks, you’ll need to know how to detect them when they do happen. This can include network monitoring, event log analysis, and familiarity with SIEMs.
Endpoint management: As more and more people work from home, companies need security professionals who know how to secure multiple endpoints, like computers, phones, and internet of things devices. Tools might include firewalls, antivirus software, network access controls, and virtual private networks (VPNs).
Data security: Data represents a valuable resource for most organisations. Knowing how to protect it involves understanding encryption, access management, transmission control and internet protocols (TCPs and IPs), and the CIA Triad (confidentiality, integrity, accessibility).
Networking and network security: Most attacks occur on networked systems. To protect against these types of threats, you’ll need to know how networks work, as well as their particular vulnerabilities.
Programming: While advances in technology are enabling cybersecurity analysts to perform their work without having to write code, a foundational understanding of languages like JavaScript, Python, and C/C++ could give you a competitive edge.
Attention to detail: Noticing a small anomaly could mean saving your company from a big data loss.
Communication: When security events happen, you’ll need to coordinate with your security team and document the process of investigation and recovery. You may be tasked with training your fellow employees in best security practices.
Critical thinking: Whether you’re responding to a threat, patching a vulnerability, or recommending new security protocols, critical thinking skills empower you to make data-driven decisions.
Curiosity: Technology continues to evolve, and cybercriminals continue to come up with new ways to steal or destroy data. Curiosity will help you stay up to date on new threats and security best practices.
Calm under pressure: Responding to a security event means acting fast and prioritising the tasks that will shut down the attack or isolate the data breach quickly to minimise damage.
Earning a cybersecurity certification can be a great way to validate your skills to recruiters and potential employers. Preparing for an exam doubles as a way to learn more about the field and build your skills.
Once you’ve built your cybersecurity skill set, start applying for jobs or internships in the field. Depending on your professional and educational background, you may start in an entry-level information technology (IT) job before advancing into more specialised positions.
If you’re ready to take the next step toward a rewarding career in cybersecurity, learn at your own pace with Coursera. The Google IT Support Professional Certificate, contains valuable job-related skills to prepare for an entry-level IT position. In addition to 100 hours of instruction, you'll complete hands-on learning projects that simulate real-world problems IT professional solve.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(156,270 ratings)
1,234,866 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
Cybersecurity involves several technical skills, and the fast-paced work environment can be challenging. Having said that, it’s completely possible to gain the required knowledge and learn the right skills with some time and dedication. Set aside a little time for your cybersecurity learning each day, and consider setting up your own virtual environment to practise those skills.
Your daily tasks in an entry-level role will depend on the company you’re working for. Generally, day-to-day tasks might include:
Most cybersecurity analysts work full time, but they don’t always work typical 9-to-5 hours. Since cyber attacks can happen at any time, come organisations and security companies keep security analysts on-call outside of typical business hours. If you’re looking for a job with the flexibility to work evenings or weekend hours, cybersecurity could be a good fit.
DSCI, “India requires 64,000 cyber security professionals: DSCI. https://infotechlead.com/security/india-requires-64000-cyber-security-professionals-dsci-64665
Glassdoor. “Cybersecurity analyst salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/cybersecurity-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,21.htm/” Accessed October 18, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.