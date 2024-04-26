Networks and Security

Learn more about the skills and certifications you need for a career as a cybersecurity analyst, network analyst, cloud engineer, and more.

10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2024 Updated]

Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.

February 17, 2021

6 Network Certifications for Your IT Career in 2024

A network certification may set you up with the skills and knowledge needed to progress in an IT network career.

May 6, 2021

5 Cloud Certifications to Start Your Cloud Career in 2024

With the acceleration in cloud technology adoption, knowledge of working with the cloud is poised to become a valuable asset for IT professionals. Cloud certifications to consider come from several different cloud service providers.

May 6, 2021

What Is Zero Trust?

It’s more important than ever to have a robust security process that addresses ever-evolving hacking technology. Learn more about zero trust, including what it is, how it uses authentication to protect sensitive data, and its role in cybersecurity.

April 18, 2024

What Is the SC-900 Certification Exam?

Understanding the fundamentals of network security is essential for cybersecurity professionals, and the SC-900 certification exam offers a way to show those skills. Is the SC-900 worth it? Read on to learn more about this Microsoft certification exam.

April 16, 2024

What Is the RHCSA (Red Hat Certified System Administrator) Certification?

Set yourself apart with an IT certification. Learn more about the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification, including if the RHCSA is worth it, and how much it costs.

April 16, 2024

Explore popular networks and security courses

What Is an AWS Certified Solutions Architect?

What does an AWS certified solutions architect do, and what’s the average solutions architect salary? Discover the answers to these questions and learn more about the credentials that Amazon Web Services offers for cloud services professionals.

April 16, 2024

7 DHS Jobs and How to Get Started

Working for the federal government can be a rewarding career. Learn about the various career opportunities you can pursue with the Department of Homeland Security and useful tips to help you get your start with the DHS.

April 15, 2024

10 Nontechnical Cybersecurity Jobs

The vast cybersecurity landscape requires professionals of all types, not just those with technological know-how. Explore ten non-technical cybersecurity jobs for those with other in-demand skills and the requirements you’ll need to meet to get one.

April 15, 2024

6 CISA Jobs and How to Get Started

Learn more about CISA jobs with this 2024 guide to cybersecurity careers with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

April 15, 2024

What Is Identity Governance?

Identity governance makes sure your business’s sensitive data is safe and protected. Learn more about identity governance, its role in keeping data secure, and how to best implement identity administration and cybersecurity policies.

April 10, 2024

What Is Just-in-Time Access and Why Does It Matter?

Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.

April 10, 2024

What Are the Different Types of Penetration Testing?

Learn more about penetration testing, including what it is, who performs penetration testing, and the various types.

April 5, 2024

What Is the Vulnerability Management Process and How Can You Use It?

Learn how the vulnerability management process helps businesses stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

April 5, 2024

Cybersecurity Marketing Jobs

Explore marketing positions at cybersecurity companies and learn the necessary skills and how to start your career.

April 5, 2024

Networks and security cover a wide variety of skills and careers, from data privacy and cloud security to cryptography and network administration. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore networks and security topics, including:

