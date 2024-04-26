10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2024 Updated]
Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.
February 17, 2021
Article
Learn more about the skills and certifications you need for a career as a cybersecurity analyst, network analyst, cloud engineer, and more.
Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.
February 17, 2021
Article
A network certification may set you up with the skills and knowledge needed to progress in an IT network career.
May 6, 2021
Article
With the acceleration in cloud technology adoption, knowledge of working with the cloud is poised to become a valuable asset for IT professionals. Cloud certifications to consider come from several different cloud service providers.
May 6, 2021
Article
It’s more important than ever to have a robust security process that addresses ever-evolving hacking technology. Learn more about zero trust, including what it is, how it uses authentication to protect sensitive data, and its role in cybersecurity.
April 18, 2024
Article
Understanding the fundamentals of network security is essential for cybersecurity professionals, and the SC-900 certification exam offers a way to show those skills. Is the SC-900 worth it? Read on to learn more about this Microsoft certification exam.
April 16, 2024
Article
It’s more important than ever to have a robust security process that addresses ever-evolving hacking technology. Learn more about zero trust, including what it is, how it uses authentication to protect sensitive data, and its role in cybersecurity.
April 18, 2024
Article
Understanding the fundamentals of network security is essential for cybersecurity professionals, and the SC-900 certification exam offers a way to show those skills. Is the SC-900 worth it? Read on to learn more about this Microsoft certification exam.
April 16, 2024
Article
Explore popular networks and security courses
What does an AWS certified solutions architect do, and what’s the average solutions architect salary? Discover the answers to these questions and learn more about the credentials that Amazon Web Services offers for cloud services professionals.
April 16, 2024
Article
Working for the federal government can be a rewarding career. Learn about the various career opportunities you can pursue with the Department of Homeland Security and useful tips to help you get your start with the DHS.
April 15, 2024
Article
The vast cybersecurity landscape requires professionals of all types, not just those with technological know-how. Explore ten non-technical cybersecurity jobs for those with other in-demand skills and the requirements you’ll need to meet to get one.
April 15, 2024
Article
Learn more about CISA jobs with this 2024 guide to cybersecurity careers with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
April 15, 2024
Article
Identity governance makes sure your business’s sensitive data is safe and protected. Learn more about identity governance, its role in keeping data secure, and how to best implement identity administration and cybersecurity policies.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn more about penetration testing, including what it is, who performs penetration testing, and the various types.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn how the vulnerability management process helps businesses stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.
April 5, 2024
Article
Set yourself apart with an IT certification. Learn more about the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification, including if the RHCSA is worth it, and how much it costs.
April 16, 2024
Article
What does an AWS certified solutions architect do, and what’s the average solutions architect salary? Discover the answers to these questions and learn more about the credentials that Amazon Web Services offers for cloud services professionals.
April 16, 2024
Article
Working for the federal government can be a rewarding career. Learn about the various career opportunities you can pursue with the Department of Homeland Security and useful tips to help you get your start with the DHS.
April 15, 2024
Article
The vast cybersecurity landscape requires professionals of all types, not just those with technological know-how. Explore ten non-technical cybersecurity jobs for those with other in-demand skills and the requirements you’ll need to meet to get one.
April 15, 2024
Article
Learn more about CISA jobs with this 2024 guide to cybersecurity careers with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
April 15, 2024
Article
Identity governance makes sure your business’s sensitive data is safe and protected. Learn more about identity governance, its role in keeping data secure, and how to best implement identity administration and cybersecurity policies.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn how just-in-time access can help businesses mitigate risks associated with prolonged access privileges.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn more about penetration testing, including what it is, who performs penetration testing, and the various types.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn how the vulnerability management process helps businesses stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.
April 5, 2024
Article
Networks and security cover a wide variety of skills and careers, from data privacy and cloud security to cryptography and network administration. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore networks and security topics, including:
Computer security and networks courses examine how to create secure computing hardware and software data systems, for example through managing access to the network and stopping threats from entering or spreading through it. While information technology or IT security is a broad topic covering the protection of data in any form, whether online or on paper, computer security and networks courses look at cybersecurity - a subset of IT security focused exclusively on the security of electronic data systems.
As more and more of our sensitive personal and business data is stored on the internet, cybercrime has become an everyday threat that no one can afford to ignore. Computer network security specialists help companies and consumers with prevention of data theft, credit card information breaches and other financial fraud, and loss of identity including social security numbers or other PII (personally identifiable information).
Common career paths for someone in computer security and networking may include starting in roles like systems design, security audit, cybersecurity, and computer programming. From these early roles, a common career path might move upward toward senior information security analysts or managers, whose jobs would involve the day-to-day management and work around software for firewalls and data encryption programs to protect data and other information. In addition, people working in these roles would also monitor networks for security breaches and investigate any data violations as they occur. These roles are integral to maintaining a secure data environment and efficient computer security and networking for a company.
Learning cloud computing skills is a great way to differentiate yourself in the IT industry. But because cloud computing is a relatively new and fast-growing area of computer science, professionals looking for careers in this field need to constantly evolve and update their skills.
Core capabilities to start with include strong computer networking and operating systems, information technology (IT), and DevOps software development skills. A background in these areas are important prerequisites for learning about the fast-changing nuances of managing virtual machines in the cloud and building 'cloud-native' applications.