Ready to take the next step up from your entry-level IT role? Positions in this field earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have many high-paying career paths and specializations to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced IT professional, you may begin to focus on an industry niche such as InfoSec, cybersecurity, cloud computing, or business IT. Higher-level IT professionals can also hold IT management or digital product management roles. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced IT roles and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right What skills does an IT project manager need?‎ ‎ IT project managers typically have strong project management skills, like project planning, risk assessment, budgeting, and more. A technical background isn’t always required, but it can be beneficial. Read more: What is a Technical Project Manager? (How to Become One) ‎ Chevron Right What jobs can you get in cybersecurity? ‎ Organizations in various sectors and industries are in critical need of improved cybersecurity. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects 32 percent growth information security analyst hiring from 2022-2032*. Cybersecurity jobs include security systems administrator, penetration tester, security engineer, and cryptography engineer. Read more: 10 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond *US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outloook Handbook: Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm." Accessed ‎ Chevron Right What kinds of careers can I have with a background in technology? ‎ A background in technology is required knowledge for a wide range of in-demand jobs in computer science, including software developers, data scientists, data engineers, and information technology (IT) administrators. If you want to do truly cutting-edge work in this field, you can also pursue a career as a computer and information research scientist. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these highly-educated and highly-paid experts typically have a master’s degree in computer science, and earn a median annual salary of $122,840 per year. However, you don’t have to pursue a career in computer science to benefit from a background in technology. Technology has become increasingly important in the fields of medicine, manufacturing, logistics, and even agriculture. It’s also critical context for CEOs, managers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, who may not need to work directly with technology themselves but must keep abreast of emerging opportunities for innovative new business models and products. ‎

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024.