Ready to take the next step up from your entry-level IT role? Positions in this field earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have many high-paying career paths and specializations to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced IT professional, you may begin to focus on an industry niche such as InfoSec, cybersecurity, cloud computing, or business IT. Higher-level IT professionals can also hold IT management or digital product management roles. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced IT roles and how Coursera can help:

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024.