7 High-Paying IT Jobs
Discover high-paying IT jobs, learn what their responsibilities include, average salary, and the education you’ll need to land a job in the field.
April 13, 2023
Article
Over the next decade, jobs in computer and information technology are projected to grow much faster than average*. Whether you want to increase your salary or pursue a specialization, you’ll find the resources you need to advance your IT career here.
April 13, 2023
IT project managers help plan and roll out IT processes across organizations.
January 25, 2024
Are you thinking of pursuing a tech career? These 10 best-paying technology jobs might be an option. Learn more about high-paying tech jobs, including job outlook, average salary, and education requirements.
October 30, 2023
Compare and contrast definitions, industries, degrees, and career paths in information systems and information technology with this guide.
July 6, 2023
ITIL is a global framework designed to help improve customer experience. Learn what is ITIL certification, benefits of certification and how to get certified.
September 19, 2022
Read on to learn about IT Infrastructure Library processes, concepts, and use cases.
July 29, 2022
Understand the service desk analyst role, how to qualify for this position, essential skills you should build, and salary information.
July 15, 2022
Discover what goes into technical project management, including responsibilities, qualifications, and salary expectations, and learn the steps to embarking on this career path.
June 27, 2022
A career in cybersecurity can go in many directions. Learn about five popular career paths.
July 28, 2021
Working in IT can mean a variety of different things. You can work in computer support, cybersecurity, data, cloud computing, and other areas.
May 6, 2021
With the acceleration in cloud technology adoption, knowledge of working with the cloud is poised to become a valuable asset for IT professionals. Cloud certifications to consider come from several different cloud service providers.
May 6, 2021
Network administrators make sure the computer networks of an organization are secure and working well.
March 30, 2021
Discover the scope of IT management and how it works within an organization.
October 21, 2022
Ready to take the next step up from your entry-level IT role? Positions in this field earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have many high-paying career paths and specializations to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced IT professional, you may begin to focus on an industry niche such as InfoSec, cybersecurity, cloud computing, or business IT. Higher-level IT professionals can also hold IT management or digital product management roles. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced IT roles and how Coursera can help:
IT project managers typically have strong project management skills, like project planning, risk assessment, budgeting, and more. A technical background isn’t always required, but it can be beneficial.
Organizations in various sectors and industries are in critical need of improved cybersecurity. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects 32 percent growth information security analyst hiring from 2022-2032*. Cybersecurity jobs include security systems administrator, penetration tester, security engineer, and cryptography engineer.
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outloook Handbook: Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm." Accessed
A background in technology is required knowledge for a wide range of in-demand jobs in computer science, including software developers, data scientists, data engineers, and information technology (IT) administrators. If you want to do truly cutting-edge work in this field, you can also pursue a career as a computer and information research scientist. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these highly-educated and highly-paid experts typically have a master’s degree in computer science, and earn a median annual salary of $122,840 per year.
However, you don’t have to pursue a career in computer science to benefit from a background in technology. Technology has become increasingly important in the fields of medicine, manufacturing, logistics, and even agriculture. It’s also critical context for CEOs, managers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, who may not need to work directly with technology themselves but must keep abreast of emerging opportunities for innovative new business models and products.
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024.