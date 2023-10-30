10 Best Paying Technology Jobs in 2024

Are you thinking of pursuing a tech career? These 10 best-paying technology jobs might be an option. Learn more about high-paying tech jobs, including job outlook, average salary, and education requirements.
Jobs in tech focus on leveraging computer and information technology to solve problems. Technology fields are often fast-paced, especially among start-up tech companies, enterprises, and emerging industries like artificial intelligence (AI). The average annual salary in the tech sector was $111,193 in 2023, a slight decrease from the $111,348 average in 2022 but still more than twice the average salary for all occupations in the US [1, 2]. Read on to learn more about the earning potential for jobs in technology and how to get started.
Read more: Technology Skills: What They Are and How to Improve Them
Jobs in the tech industry generally pay above-average salaries. The list below outlines ten high-paying tech jobs and their respective salaries, requirements, and outlook.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of February 2024.
Average base salary: $91,381 [3]
Read more: Full Stack Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide
Education requirements: 71 percent of software developers have a bachelor's degree, 19 percent have a master's degree, and 5 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, software developers earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, computer engineering, and information technology [4].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 25 percent growth [5]
A full-stack developer is a specialized software developer who works on the front-end and back-end features of a website. The front end includes the parts of a site that the users see and interact with, while the back end is the behind-the-scenes data storage and processing. Both require different skill sets. While many full-stack developers have a bachelor’s degree, it’s not a strict requirement for employers if you have equivalent experience or a solid portfolio.
Four full-stack developer interview questions:
What is your favorite part of development?
What programming languages do you have experience with?
How do you see a full-stack developer’s role in a team?
What steps can you take to make a website faster?
Read more: What Is a Full-Stack Developer?
Average base salary: $128,136 [6]
Education requirements: 60 percent of network architects have a bachelor's degree, 18 percent have an associate degree, and 16 percent have a master's degree. Most commonly, network architects earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and computer information systems [7].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 4 percent growth [8]
Computer network architects design and build network solutions. Some duties include developing plans, overseeing the upgrading and installation of hardware, and implementing new technologies. Many computer network architects begin their careers as network engineers.
Four computer network architect interview questions:
How would you plan a new network?
Describe the pressing significant security risks data communication networks face.
Have you worked with TCP/IP protocols?
Tell me about the skills you think are most critical for this role.
Average base salary: $112,875 [9]
Read more: Information Security Analyst: Salary and Job Outlook
Education requirements: 62 percent of information security analysts have a bachelor's degree, 20 percent have an associate degree, and 13 percent have a master's degree. Most commonly, information security analysts earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and computer information systems [10].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 32 percent growth [11]
Information security analysts are responsible for understanding and minimizing security risks. In this position, you will look for vulnerabilities, implement cybersecurity measures, and prepare reports for security breaches and cyber-attacks.
Four information security analyst interview questions:
What skills make you a good fit for information security analysis?
Describe a time you were successful in a previous role.
What does your process for testing vulnerabilities look like?
What tools do you prefer for information security?
Average base salary: $118,827 [12]
Read more: Software Developer Salary Guide (2024)
Education requirements: 71 percent of software developers have a bachelor's degree, 19 percent have a master's degree, and 5 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, software developers earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, computer engineering, and information technology [4].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 25 percent growth [5]
Software developers work with UI/UX designers, QA analysts, operations teams, and other developers to design and build software solutions. A few specific responsibilities a software developer might have include programming, design, user research, and debugging.
Four software developer interview questions:
What programming languages do you have experience working with?
When you get feedback from a client, how do you incorporate it into a project?
Describe your most significant achievement as a developer.
Can you identify the skills and qualities that will make you a good software developer?
Read more: What Does a Software Developer Do? Career Overview + Outlook
Average base salary: $105,921 [6]
Read more: Cloud Computing Salary: Your 2024 Guide
Education requirements: 70 percent of systems engineers have a bachelor's degree, 13 percent have a master's degree, and 13 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, systems engineers earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and information technology [7].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 10 percent growth [8]
A cloud engineer or cloud systems engineer designs, maintains, and creates cloud-based solutions and infrastructure. They will typically develop code for the cloud, work with cloud networks, and use risk management services or specific cloud-based software. Typical employers will often look for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and might require years of experience or specific cloud-based skills.
Four cloud engineer interview questions:
What actions do you take to remain ahead of trends in the cloud computing industry?
How do you approach security and risk management when it comes to the cloud?
Can you describe the layers of architecture required for cloud computing?
Where do you envision cloud computing in five or 10 years?
Average base salary: $125,785 [9]
Education requirements: 69 percent of technical product managers have a bachelor's degree, 20 percent have a master's degree, and 6 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, technical product managers earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and computer engineering [10].
Job outlook (2018-2028): 10 percent growth [11]
Product managers oversee specific projects, from the planning stages to the final product. A technical product manager might oversee the production of software or oversee another complex product involving computer systems.
Four product manager interview questions:
What are the critical tools you use as a technical product manager?
How do you approach building a product roadmap?
How do you measure success?
Can you describe your preferred techniques and strategies for a product launch?
Average base salary: $108,995 [12]
Read more: DevOps Engineer Salary 2024: How Much Can You Make?
Education requirements: 75 percent of DevOps engineers have a bachelor's degree, 20 percent have a master's degree, and 2 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, DevOps engineers earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and computer engineering [13].
Job outlook (2018-2028): 21 percent growth [14]
A DevOps engineer can complete a wide range of tasks related to software development, such as release management, system administration, and security. They are responsible for optimizing an organization’s software to shorten the development process. Employers typically require a bachelor’s degree, but some may also want experience and particular skills.
Four DevOps engineer interview questions:
How does a DevOps engineer benefit a project?
Why do you believe you’re a good fit for a DevOps position?
What programming languages do you know?
What KPIs do you prefer to measure success?
Read more: What Does a DevOps Engineer Do? A Career Guide
Average base salary: $125,892 [15]
Read more: Site Reliability Engineer Salary Guide 2024
Education requirements: 76 percent of site reliability engineers have a bachelor's degree, 13 percent have a master's degree, and 8 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, site reliability engineers earn degrees in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, engineering, and business [16].
Job outlook (2018-2028): 10 percent growth [17]
A site reliability engineer offers system support using automation tools to keep software stable during updates and new features. They’ll help improve efficiency in software production. Employers typically require a bachelor’s degree in computer science and prior DevOps experience. Four site reliability engineer interview questions:
Describe a process or procedure that you successfully improved in a previous role.
In your opinion, what’s the most critical component of site reliability?
How do you gauge or measure success as a reliability engineer?
How does the SRE fit into the overall development team?
Average base salary: $138,243 [18]
Read more: Artificial Intelligence Salary: Your Guide to AI Pay in 2024
Education requirements: 63 percent of AI specialists have a bachelor's degree, 17 percent have a master's degree, 10 percent have a high school diploma, and 7 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, AI specialists earn degrees in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, and computer science [19].
Job outlook (2018-2028): 8 percent growth [20]
Artificial intelligence (AI) architects are responsible for overseeing AI projects. They collaborate between teams, determine which technologies are relevant to a project, and minimize security risks. Their main goal is to design and implement AI solutions and systems.
Four AI architect interview questions:
What would you say the most misunderstood aspect of AI is?
Explain deep learning and machine learning within AI.
Can walk me through the concepts of supervised and unsupervised learning?
What programming languages for AI do you have experience with?
Average salary: $156,820 [21]
Education requirements: 67 percent of enterprise architects have a bachelor's degree, 23 percent have a master's degree, and 5 percent have an associate degree. Most commonly, enterprise architects earn degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, computer engineering, and business [22].
Job outlook (2022-2032): 4 percent growth [23]
An enterprise architect oversees and designs the entire IT infrastructure within a company, such as procedures, projects, and risk management. They will typically work with different teams to design the correct systems. Companies usually require enterprise architects to have at least a bachelor’s degree and prior IT experience.
Four enterprise architect interview questions:
How does an enterprise architect encourage collaboration across departments?
Tell me about your leadership experience.
How do you stay current with or ahead of IT trends?
Can you describe an instance where you mitigated security risks successfully?
Are you ready to take the next step in your tech career? Consider earning your BSc in Computer Science offered by the University of London on Coursera. This accredited bachelor’s degree is highly flexible, and you can finish the program between 36 and 72 months completely online. A total of 23 courses guide you through developing the skills you need to start a career in tech.
Dice. “Salary Trends- Tech Salary Report, https://www.dice.com/technologists/ebooks/tech-salary-report/salary-trends.html.” Accessed May 22, 2023.
Codingame. “State of Tech Hiring in 2023, https://www.codingame.com/work/codingame-and-coderpad-tech-hiring-survey-2023/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=pressrelease&utm_campaign=23-Q1-PR-PressRelease-AWR-All-Global-survey-2023.” Accessed May 22, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Full Stack Developer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/full-stack-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,20.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Computer Network Architect, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/computer-network-architect-salary-SRCH_KO0,26.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer Network Architect: Occupational Outlook Handbook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/computer-network-architects.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Information Security Analyst, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/information-security-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,28.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Information Security Analyst: Occupational Outlook Handbook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Software Developer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/software-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,18.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Software Developers, Quality Analysts, and Testers: Occupational Outlook Handbook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/software-developers.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Cloud Engineer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/cloud-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,14.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Technical Product Manager, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/technical-product-manager-salary-SRCH_KO0,25.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary, DevOps Engineer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/devops-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,15.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Site Reliability Engineer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/site-reliability-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,25.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: AI Architect, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/ai-architect-salary-SRCH_KO0,12.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Enterprise Architect, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/enterprise-architect-salary-SRCH_KO0,20.htm.” Accessed October 30, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.