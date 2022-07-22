DevOps Engineer Salary 2022: How Much Can You Make?

Explore average salaries for DevOps engineers by level of experience and location. Read on to learn about occupational requirements and projected job growth.
A DevOps engineer is an information technology (IT) professional. They work with software developers, administrators, and other members of an organization to optimize the software development life cycle (SDLC). Primary responsibilities for DevOps engineers may include:
Overseeing releases of code
Analyzing data
Strategizing workflow
Providing technical support to team members
Investigating bugs
Planning fixes and resolutions
If you are interested in engineering, problem-solving, and project management, a DevOps engineer position could be an excellent fit.
DevOps engineers belong to the occupational field of computer and information technology. In this industry, jobs are expected to grow 13 percent between 2020 and 2030 [1]. The average growth rate for all occupations is 8 percent, placing computer and information technology careers in the above-average range. As of June 2022, over 6,400 DevOps engineer positions were listed on Glassdoor [2].
The average DevOps engineer salary in the US is $104,122 per year. Additionally, Glassdoor reports an average supplemental pay of $14,690 annually. Additional pay calculations may include commissions, profit sharing, or bonuses. Combined with the reported supplemental income, the average annual pay for a DevOps engineer in the US rises to $118,829.
|Location
|Annual DevOps engineer salary [3]
|Sunnyvale, CA
|$145,656
|Santa Rosa, CA
|$141,793
|Cambridge, MA
|$136,891
|Vacaville, CA
|$133,854
|New York City, NY
|$133,195
Many DevOps engineers obtain degrees in computer science or a related field of study. Examples of degrees for aspiring DevOps engineers include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Computer Science. Higher education is an excellent way to prepare for an entry-level role and strengthen your resume. However, some employers accept related work experience or those with certifications in DevOps engineering instead of a degree. The next few sections outline the career path of a DevOps engineer from an entry-level to a senior role.
*The following US salaries are sourced from Glassdoor (June 2022).
The average annual salary for someone with 0-1 year of experience as a DevOps engineer is $104,122. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $118,829. Qualifications for entry-level DevOps engineers may include:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field or demonstrated technical ability
Understanding of Agile principles, object-oriented programming, and cloud computing concepts
Knowledge of software development and networking principles
If you don’t yet qualify for an entry-level position, try not to feel discouraged. Consider building on your skill set with a Professional Certificate such as IBM’s DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations.
The average annual salary for someone with 1-3 years of experience as a DevOps engineer is $94,642. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $111,957. Qualifications for mid-level DevOps engineers may include:
Strong background in containerization
Familiarity with essential DevOps tools and frameworks such as Kubernetes, Git, Docker, Bamboo, and Ansible
Understanding of computer systems, data structures, and scripting
The average annual salary for someone with 4-6 years of experience as a DevOps engineer is $119,683. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $135,173. Qualifications for senior DevOps engineers may include:
Experience with infrastructure orchestration
Expert knowledge of the DevOps lifecycle and Agile principles
Deep understanding of Git workflows and cybersecurity
DevOps engineer salaries vary based on location, but many software development positions are fully remote. Consider expanding the scope of your search to encompass both in-person and remote opportunities. Staying current on industry trends and technologies may also strengthen your candidacy for a DevOps engineer role. Social media pages, YouTube channels, and blogs can be exceptional resources for job seekers. For example, you can register to join the DevOps Slack community, where over 20,000 DevOps professionals share insights.
When seeking a new position, it’s crucial to demonstrate the value of your skill set to potential employers. But showcasing your abilities can be challenging when you don’t yet have any work experience. You can enhance your resume and obtain the compensation you deserve with Professional Certificates in relevant fields of expertise. For example, someone eager to build upon their DevOps-centric leadership skills might consider becoming certified in DevOps Culture and Mindset from the University of California, Davis.
