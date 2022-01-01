- Continuous Integration
- Devops
- Monitoring and Logging
- Continuous Delivery
- Microservices
- Compute
- Cloud Computing Security
- AWS cloud
- Networking
- Storage
- Test Automation
- aws
DevOps on AWS Specialization
Launch your career in DevOps. Master DevOps methodologies and AWS services to deliver faster and more reliable updates to your customers
Offered By
What you will learn
Implement DevOps culture and practices in the AWS Cloud
Adopt and enforce Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery best practices on AWS
Explore deployment strategies for serverless applications
You will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply key AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
AWS provides a set of flexible services designed to enable companies to more rapidly and reliably build and deliver products using AWS and DevOps practices. These services simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, and monitoring your application and infrastructure performance. This specialization has a significant hands-on component involving the AWS Free Tier in which you will explore AWS services and concepts using AWS SDKs, AWS APIs, and the AWS Console.
No prior experience on AWS cloud is required because the first course in the specialization teaches the fundamentals of AWS.
No prior experience on AWS cloud is required because the first course in the specialization teaches the fundamentals of AWS.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Are you in a technical role and want to learn the fundamentals of AWS? Do you aspire to have a job or career as a cloud developer, architect, or in an operations role? If so, AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is an ideal way to start. This course was designed for those at the beginning of their cloud-learning journey - no prior knowledge of cloud computing or AWS products and services required!
DevOps on AWS: Code, Build, and Test
DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity: evolving and improving products at a faster pace than organizations using traditional software development and infrastructure management processes. This speed enables organizations to better serve their customers and compete more effectively in the market.
DevOps on AWS: Release and Deploy
AWS provides a set of flexible services designed to enable companies to more rapidly and reliably build and deliver products using AWS and DevOps practices. These services simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, and monitoring your application and infrastructure performance.
DevOps on AWS: Operate and Monitor
The third and the final course in the DevOps series will teach how to use AWS Services to control the architecture in order to reach a better operational state. Monitoring and Operation are key aspects for both the release pipeline and production environments, because they provide instruments that help discover what's happening, as well as do modifications and enhancements on infrastructure that is currently running.
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
What are the benefits of DevOps?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.