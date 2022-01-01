About this Specialization

DevOps on AWS specialization teaches you how to use the combination of DevOps philosophies, practices and tools to develop, deploy, and maintain applications in the AWS Cloud. Benefits of adopting DevOps include: rapid delivery, reliability, scalability, security and improved collaboration. The first course introduces you to essential AWS products, services, and common solutions. The course covers the fundamental concepts of compute, database, storage, networking, monitoring and security that learners and professionals will need to know when working with AWS. The second course in the specialization discusses topics such as source control, best practices for Continuous Integration, and how to use the right tools to measure code quality, by identifying workflow steps that could be automated. The third course explains how to improve the deployment process with DevOps methodology, and also some tools that might make deployments easier, such as Infrastructure as Code, or IaC, and AWS CodeDeploy. Finally, the last course teaches how to use Amazon CloudWatch for monitoring, as well as Amazon EventBridge and AWS Config for continuous compliance. It also covers Amazon CloudTrail and a little bit of Machine Learning for Monitoring operations.
English
Course 1

Course 1

AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

4.8
stars
2,138 ratings
407 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

DevOps on AWS: Code, Build, and Test

4.7
stars
75 ratings
14 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

DevOps on AWS: Release and Deploy

4.8
stars
44 ratings
5 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

DevOps on AWS: Operate and Monitor

4.4
stars
32 ratings
3 reviews

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

