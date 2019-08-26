Online Master of Computer Science
The Master of Computer Science (MCS) degree program from Arizona State University provides high-quality instruction combined with real-world experience through applied projects. You’ll gain a deep understanding of cutting-edge topics like AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, and big data.
This degree is delivered 100% online, providing the flexibility for you to learn on your own schedule. Upon completion, you’ll earn the same degree as students who study on-campus.
Study topics from the cutting edge of computer science. You'll learn how to perform accurate computer analysis , computational processes, and information transfer systems; leverage cloud platforms to increase productivity and effectiveness; address problems in automated planning and scheduling, natural language processing, multi-agent systems, and the semantic web; design, build, and protect secure systems; improve software reliability and network security; and invent next-generation computer systems such as biomedical information systems, search engines, or package distribution systems.
Leverage unique opportunities from the most innovative school in the US. U.S. News and World Report named ASU the most innovative university for seven consecutive years. As an ASU MCS student, you can opt to work with on-campus organizations such as the one-of-a-kind Blockchain Research Laboratory, offering a rich ecosystem of partners including private companies and government agencies. Coursework includes applied problems that are relevant to modern businesses.
Complete a rigorous set of assignments, projects, and exams guided by the same professors that teach on campus. Designed for students seeking to expand their knowledge of computer science or computation, this program reflects the dual nature of computer science as both a scientific and engineering discipline by placing emphasis on both theory and practical applications.
- A Pathway into the degree. If you do not meet the GPA or prerequisite knowledge admission criteria, we have alternate options for you to demonstrate your capability.
- Earn a MasterTrack® Certificate in any of the following subjects: Big Data, AI and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, or Software Engineering.
- Learn more about our Pathway and Prerequisite Courses
ASU offers MasterTrack® Certificates in AI and Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Software Engineering. Apply the credits you earn to the Master of Computer Science to begin the degree with 12 of your 30 required credits completed.
About the Program
Admissions
There are 2 paths to entry: traditional admissions or the MCS Pathway. The MCS Pathway allows students to establish a high graduate GPA in order to meet admission requirements, while making progress towards the MCS degree.
Academics
To earn your master's in CS, complete a total of 30 credit hours (10 courses) in advanced computer science topics. Choose from areas of focus such as AI, Software Engineering, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Cybersecurity. Create a project portfolio to showcase your experience to prospective employers.
Careers
Computer sector jobs have grown 338% since 1990, according to a Pew Research Center study. Explore specialized study in the ASU Online Master of Computer Science degree program, and prepare for nearly any career involving computer science.
Student Experience
Students receive courses through the Coursera platform, and are advised and assessed by ASU faculty and staff on the rigorous set of assignments, projects, and exams required for university degree credit.
About Arizona State University
ASU's nationally ranked programs inspire top-qualified graduates and have positioned the university as a "top-tier" recruiting and hiring institution by more than 50 of the country's top corporations, according to professional recruiters and rankings services around the world. ASU graduates more than 20,000 thinkers, innovators and master learners every year.
What makes ASU's Master of Computer Science unique?
Arizona State University's Master of Computer Science online is a rigorous degree focused on advanced topics like AI, cybersecurity and big data. Hear from students in the program about what they've learned and why they recommend it.
Frequently Asked Questions
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.