9 High-Paying Computer Science Jobs

Explore nine of the highest paying computer science jobs in the US, including their earning potential, job outlook, responsibilities, and requirements to get started.
Computer science is a broad field that involves the study of technology and many job titles with diverse responsibilities. Computer scientists use technology to solve social, business, and scientific problems. As a computer science major, you can choose from many specializations, such as software development, computer graphics, artificial intelligence, security, and data management.
While education is not always directly related to career options, there are several ways to tailor your computer science education. Those holding a bachelor’s degree in computer science can go on to earn a graduate-level computer science degree or qualify for certifications and certificates. Some computer science degrees also have options to specialize in cybersecurity or artificial intelligence.
Computer science also offers many opportunities for IT careers. Many positions require you to have a bachelor’s degree, while others require you to have a master’s or doctoral degree. Take a closer look at some of the highest-paying computer science jobs and the skills you’ll need for the field.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that overall employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 15 percent from 2021 to 2031 [1]. The increase is projected to add approximately 682,800 new jobs over the decade. An average of approximately 418,500 openings each year are projected to come from growth and replacement needs.
The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations is $97,430 as of May 2021, which is higher than the median annual wage for all occupations of $45,760 at that time [1]. Here’s a closer look at high-paying computer science jobs in the US, the job outlook, and the career path for each.
* The following salary data has been extracted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Job outlook represents projected growth from 2021 to 2031 unless otherwise stated.
Median annual US salary: $102,600
Job outlook: 35 percent
Requirements: The position most often requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science and work experience. Some employers may require certification.
As an information security analyst, you’ll initiate security measures for computer networks and systems. An information security analyst monitors for security vulnerabilities and breaches and documents attempted attacks on computer systems.
Median annual US salary: $109,020
Job outlook: 25 percent
Requirements: Many employers look for software developers with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and strong knowledge of programming languages.
A software developer designs computer applications based on user needs. A developer is responsible for software upgrades and ensuring the software is functioning correctly.
Median annual US salary: $128,170
Job outlook: 5 percent
Requirements: Most employers require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or a related field, and some prefer candidates with a master’s degree.
As a computer hardware engineer, you’ll design, test, and analyze computer hardware. A computer hardware engineer may also oversee the manufacturing of computer hardware.
Median annual US salary: $100,910
Job outlook: 36 percent
Requirements: To become a data scientist, you’ll need a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, math, statistics, or a related field. Some employers want candidates with a master’s or doctoral degree.
As a data scientist, you would be responsible for determining the data that will be most useful for a project. In this position, you would develop and test algorithms to ensure they meet user requirements.
Median annual US salary: $120,520
Job outlook: 4 percent
Requirements: Most employers require a bachelor’s degree in computer technology, engineering, or a related field. Certifications in the products used to design networks may be required.
Computer network architects build the network infrastructure that connects users on a large or small scale. As a network architect, you’ll develop plans for computer networks and keep up-to-date with the latest networking technologies.
Median annual US salary: $123,430
Job outlook: 9 percent
Requirements: To work as a database architect, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, and certifications may be required. Some employers prefer candidates with a master’s degree in computer science or information systems.
Database architects design and build databases for applications and systems. In this position, you would maintain databases by backing them up and ensuring data integrity.
Median annual US salary: $131,490
Job outlook: 21 percent
Requirements: Most employers require a computer and information research scientist to hold a master’s degree in computer science or a related field.
As a computer and information research scientist, you’ll solve complex computing problems, design computer architecture, and develop new programming languages.
Median annual US salary: $159,010
Job outlook: 16 percent
Requirements: The position typically requires you to have a bachelor’s degree in a computer science-related field. Some employers may require a post-graduate degree and work experience in information technology.
As a computer and information system manager, also called IT manager, you’ll oversee the technology needs of an organization. You’ll be responsible for keeping computer systems running smoothly and up-to-date. You will likely work with other IT professionals and coordinate system needs.
Median annual US salary: $99,270
Job outlook: 9 percent
Requirements: For most positions, you will be required to have a bachelor’s degree. While a degree in a related discipline, such as computer science, information technology, or mathematics, is often preferred by employers, it is not always required if you can showcase relevant skills. In some cases, employers may prefer you to have a master’s degree in business or computer science.
As a computer systems analyst, you might work with finances, manufacturing, or information. The role depends on the type of organization and its needs. Most positions require a system analyst to increase the efficiency of systems and analyze data. Some system analysts act as team leaders or project managers.
Computer science requires specific technical and interpersonal skills. These skills can be included in your resume or application for post-graduate studies.
Programming languages
Technical writing
Cloud skills
Project management
Data science
Attention to detail
Communication
Teamwork
Collaboration
Creativity
Ready to take the next step to start a career in computer science? You can pursue several degree options on Coursera. Consider earning a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Computer Science from the University of London. Coursework for this degree is taught completely online, and admission is offered twice a year. If you’re considering postgraduate studies, the Online Master of Computer Science offered by Arizona State University is a great choice that can be completed in 18 to 36 months.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed May 24, 2023.
