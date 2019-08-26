BSc Computer Science
University of London
Bachelor's degree
Offered by University of London
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
36 - 72 months
23 courses total, 14 - 28 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
£11,229 - £16,790 total cost
Master in-demand computing skills and hone your innovation and creativity with a University of London degree.
Open the door to sought-after technology careers with a world-class online Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science degree from the University of London. You’ll master in-demand computing skills, solve complex problems, and hone your innovation and creativity. The hands-on project-based approach will help develop the technical and transferable skills needed for a fulfilling career in your field.
- Specialise in 1 of 7 cutting edge topics. Choose from the following areas of focus: Machine Learning and AI, Data Science, Web and Mobile Development, Physical Computing and the Internet of Things, Games Development, Virtual Reality, or User Experience.
- Create a portfolio of work that furthers your career. Develop skills in computing with a strong programming and mathematics focus, plus project management, presentation skills and teamwork. Create a portfolio of coursework to present to potential or existing employers.
- Build technical and transferable skills needed for a career in high-growth industries. The course material ranges from entry-level subjects to specialised topics. Hold a degree outside of computer science? The curriculum allows you to update your marketable and competitive skills through commercial applications of computing practices. The flexible degree programmes are designed for busy schedules. You can study online at your own pace.
- Earn a degree from a university with global reputation. The University of London, established by Royal Charter in 1836, is a globally recognised learning institution. UoL currently has over 120,000 students in London, and a further 50,000 studying abroad in 180 countries.
The programme is offered twice per year in April and October.
The next cohort starts on April 4, 2022.
If you have a question please contact the University of London via their Student Enquiry System.
View the Prospectus; Programme Specification and Schedule of Programme Fees.
You may be able to earn transferable credit towards this degree by successfully completing one or more of these participating programs
Choose Your Path
Whether you have high school qualifications or experience working in a computer science field, earning a valuable degree helps move your career forward. If you do not meet the academic requirements for direct entry, apply via the performance based admission route.
About the Programme
Admissions
There are two open application times each year corresponding to the two study sessions. Apply via direct entry, or performance based admission if you do not meet the academic requirements for direct entry.Learn more about admissions
Programme
The course material ranges from entry-level subjects to specialised topics. If you already have a degree outside of computer science, the curriculum will bring you up-to-date on the latest industry applications and practices.Learn more about the programme
Careers
With the BSc Computer Science, you can apply for a range of computational and mathematical jobs in the creative industries, business, finance, education, medicine, engineering and science. Typical job titles include application programmer, software engineer, creative coder, video game developer and systems analyst.Learn more about careers
Student Experience
Students access lectures through the Coursera platform, but are advised and assessed by UoL faculty and teaching assistants on a rigorous set of assignments, projects, and exams. The flexible degree programmes allow you to study online according to your own schedule.Learn more about student experience
About University of London
The University of London has 17 independent member Institutions, including Goldsmiths. The University of London has long offered degrees via distance learning, offering over 100 programmes in over 180 countries.Learn more about University of London
Try a Degree Course
The University of London offers a number of online taster courses and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), designed to introduce you to themes included in degree programmes. Choose from three open courses that explore topics covered in the BSc Computer Science degrees.Sample a course
Hear from our learners
"The programme was basically an opportunity for me to enhance my capacity to be a problem-solver on a global scale. It brings out potential in you that you never knew was there and it helps you grow as a person."
— Mary A.BSc Computer Science
"The combination of cost and delivery enabled me to pursue this after I thought I had my shot at college."
— Blaire C.BSc Computer Science
"I can build my schedule and study while my kids are at school. Coursera breaks it down into small segments so you don't feel overwhelmed."
— Grace K.BSc Computer Science
Events
BSc Computer Science Admissions Webinar with Coursera | Watch the recording
Application deadline extended!
Classes start
Study for a BSc in Computer Science with the University of London
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.