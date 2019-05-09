About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • 1. Transform numbers between number bases and perform arithmetic in number bases

  • 2. Identify, describe and compute sequences of numbers and their sums.

  • 3. Represent and describe space numerically using coordinates and graphs.

  • 4. Study, represent and describe variations of quantities via functions and their graphs.

Instructors

Offered by

University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

Start working towards your Bachelor's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from University of London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Number bases - binary

13 videos (Total 137 min), 4 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Number bases - other bases

7 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Modular arithmetic

9 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Sequences

7 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MATHEMATICS FOR COMPUTER SCIENCE

About the Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization

Introduction to Computer Science and Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

