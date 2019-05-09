“Welcome to Introduction to Numerical Mathematics. This is designed to give you part of the mathematical foundations needed to work in computer science in any of its strands, from business to visual digital arts, music, games. At any stage of the problem solving and modelling stage you will require numerical and computational tools. We get you started in binary and other number bases, some tools to make sense of sequences of numbers, how to represent space numerical using coordinates, how to study variations of quantities via functions and their graphs. For this we prepared computing and everyday life problems for you to solve using these tools, from sending secret messages to designing computer graphics.
1. Transform numbers between number bases and perform arithmetic in number bases
2. Identify, describe and compute sequences of numbers and their sums.
3. Represent and describe space numerically using coordinates and graphs.
4. Study, represent and describe variations of quantities via functions and their graphs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Number bases - binary
In this week, we will cover the key concepts: Place value and Number systems. You will learn about the notion of number bases, how to do operate in binary.
Number bases - other bases
In this week, we will extend the place value and number systems to Octal, Hexadecimal and any other bases. You will also be introduced to the usefulness of hexadecimal in computer science.
Modular arithmetic
In this week, we will cover the key concept of congruence modulo an integer. You will also be introduced to the usefulness of congruence and modular arithmetic operations in computer science.
Sequences
In this week, we will cover the key concept of number sequences. You will look into more detail at a special family of sequences, called progressions, and study arithmetic and geometric progressions.
quizes are sometime buggy otherwise everything is fine
I have learnt about how maths plays a good roles in computer science.
Certain parts of the course are overkill and dragging. The course manager should shorten and make learning points more concise.
Great course I felt I learned some of the fundamentals to needed for the future.
About the Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
This specialisation covers topics ranging from basic computing principles to the mathematical foundations required for computer science. You will learn fundamental concepts of how computers work, which can be applied to any software or computer system. You will also gain the practical skillset needed to write interactive, graphical programs at an introductory level. The numerical mathematics component will provide you with numerical and computational tools that are essential for the problem solving and modelling stages of computer science.
