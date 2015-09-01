About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
Hebrew

What you will learn

  • להגדיר מונחי יסוד כגון נתונים, טכנולוגיית הענן וטרנספורמציה דיגיטלית.

  • להשתמש בתרחישי לקוחות לדוגמה כדי להראות איך טכנולוגיית הענן יוצרת טרנספורמציה בעסקים.

  • להכיר את עמודי התווך של פתרונות Google Cloud ותרחישים לדוגמה לכל אחד מהם.

  • לתאר את העקרונות העיקריים שמסייעים לפתח דפוס חשיבה שמקדם חדשנות בכל תחומי הארגון.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

מבוא

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

מודול 1: מה הסיבות לכך שטכנולוגיית הענן מחוללת מהפכה בעסקים

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete

מודול 2: טרנספורמציה דיגיטלית באמצעות Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

מודול 3: הרחבת אופקי החדשנות

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min)
8 minutes to complete

מודול 4: סיכום

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית Specialization

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית

