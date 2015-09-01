About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define fundamental terms such as data, cloud technology, and digital transformation.

  • Use customer use cases to demonstrate how cloud technology is transforming businesses.

  • Recognize the Google Cloud solution pillars and use cases for each.

  • Describe key principles that help to scale an innovation mindset across an organization.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Module 1: Why cloud technology is revolutionizing business

Module 2: Digital Transformation with Google Cloud

Module 3: Scaling the innovation mindset

Summary

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training

