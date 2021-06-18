Chevron Left
Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
936 ratings
126 reviews

About the Course

What is cloud technology or data science? More importantly, what can it do for you, your team, and your business? If you want to learn about cloud technology so you can excel in your role and help build the future of your business, then this introductory course on digital transformation is for you. This course defines foundational terms such as cloud, data, and digital transformation. It also explores examples of companies around the world that are using cloud technology to revolutionize their businesses. The course provides an overview of the types of opportunities and challenges that companies often encounter in their digital transformation journey and aligns them with the Google Cloud solution pillars. But digital transformation isn't just about using new technology. To truly transform, organizations also need to be innovative and scale an innovation mindset across the organization. The course offers best practices to help you achieve this....

Top reviews

KH

Oct 8, 2021

A good refreshing on things we all may have learned at some point in the past, and a great introduction into what that has evolved into and becoming. Great instructor as well! Patient!

PR

Jul 23, 2021

Simple contents with excellent way of describing GC-DigiTran futuristic way of Business Landscapes and the predictive or pro-active behavior of Users or Customers

By Joyce R

Jun 17, 2021

Great instructor. Being able to download and read the course notes was extremely helpful!

By Shalu R

Oct 17, 2021

Coursera help to narrow down the digital divide by providing high quality lecture and certification at suh low cost.

By Chaithra M

Jul 20, 2021

Fantastic introduction to Cloud and general Google best practices to be an effective Cloud professional

By Avinash N

Aug 14, 2021

Great information! Creative content. It elaborates purpose of Google Cloud for organizations and their customers.

By P J H S

Jun 27, 2021

Good beginner course for one who seeks basic understanding of cloud computing.

By Declan M

Jul 14, 2021

This course d​oes not prepare you in any meaningful way for the Google Digital Clouder Leader exam; I found it dreadful and a waste of time.

By Stefano C

Aug 27, 2021

You provide the same courses I found at https://cloud.google.com/training/business#cloud-digital-leader-path

By Srimathi R

Nov 9, 2021

It was very easy and comfortable course to learn about google cloud. Thank you coursera and google for making this wonderful informative course.

By AKASH R

Nov 17, 2021

This is a very interesting course,I learn a lot of things from here....I am looking forward to more of this type of courses

By Alma G

Apr 4, 2022

The course brought so much interest to supporting my goals in my journey to participating in the Google Cloud Digital leader Training of online courses here on Coursera. I thought the information was delivered in a manner that was comprehensive and yet not over whelming. In fact, the instructor who was Samna, her presentation of the material was well delivered and the material was user friendly. Thanks so much I really enjoyed the course.

By Petros L

Oct 27, 2021

Suprising enlightening, understanding the importance of digital transformation from another point of view with well targeted description of case studies/examples, combined with clear english speaking and beautifully designed videos, makes this course a must enroll one!

By Neo S M

Aug 8, 2021

The best cross curriculum course ever. You learn about the little you need to start a modern business that leverages tech (Cloud Tech) and you are also provided with ideas and tech tools to launch and refine your ideas. Google is the best ever.

By Ana B

May 7, 2022

I think is a fundamental course to understand the challenges all organizations around the world are living on a new era and with high expectations of users. I enjoyed the examples and all the contents. Looking forward to learning more.

By Stefania P

Mar 23, 2022

Very good course! The only thing that you should correct is the time that mentioned in Framework (2.3). It is not definetly 10 minutes reading. And especially if you read it carefully. Is at least 1 hour.

By Eric C Q

May 21, 2022

Great course to get started on the topic of cloud technology and digital transformation. Above all, I rescue Google's recommendations to achieve an innovative culture.

By Jenny M

Jan 10, 2022

Valuable content and effective delivery allows me to learn at my own pace and times best suited for my work schedule. Thank you!

By Pietro F

Jan 18, 2022

V​ery useful in order to have a view on the approach to innovation and why is so important mbrace the digital transformation

By VICTOR M B P

Nov 4, 2021

From the very basics it is completely cleara and understandable, with cleara examples from daily life. Wonderful.

By Rajat A

Nov 17, 2021

very well articulated course that gives a quick insight into cloud and how google cloud helps organizations scale up

By Agus P A

Oct 8, 2021

Easy to understand the basics of cloud and its advantages for transforming business in this digital era

By Jessie J

Nov 1, 2021

I learned a lot about the Intro Course and looking forward to learn more about Google Cloud Technology

By Michael U

Nov 19, 2021

Introduction to digital transformation with Google Cloud is actually very interesting and motivating

By Ludmila G

Nov 5, 2021

T​his introduction made me wanna know more and more about Google Cloud. Super excited about it.

