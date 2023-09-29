Coursera Project Network
تطوير الألعاب باستخدام محرك Unity: 2D لعبة القفز على المنصات
Coursera Project Network

تطوير الألعاب باستخدام محرك Unity: 2D لعبة القفز على المنصات

Taught in Arabic

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Ahmed Mostafa

Instructor: Ahmed Mostafa

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • سوف تتعلم الأساسيات المهمة في تطوير الألعاب بأستخدام محرك الألعاب Unity

  • تعلم أدوات تستخدم للتحريك في يونتي و الأساسيات الخاصة بالمحرك الفيزيائي الخاص Unity

  • و أيضا تعلم كتابه الأكواد بلغة #C و هي اللغة التي تستخدم في Unity لتطوير الألعاب

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

ذلك المشروع التوجيهي (لعبة القفز علي المنصات ثنائية الابعاد) موجه للمتعلمين الذي يريدون ان يتعرفو علي مجال صناعة الألعاب, و في تلك الساعه المتعلم سوف يتعرف علي محرك الألعاب يونتي و يتعلم الأساسيات الخاصة به, سيتعلم اساسيات المحرك الفيزيائي الخاص بيونتي و تعلم كيفيه استخدام مكتبه تساعد في التحريك بطريقه فعاله في الاداء العام للعبه للتقليل من اسباب بطئ اللعبه بسبب وجود الكثير في عناصر التحريك, تعلم كتابة الاكواد للتحكم في اللعبة و عناصر اللعبة باستخدام لغة C#. من اجل تحقيق ذلك و الحصول علي اكبر قدر من المعرفة يجب متابعة جميع المهام بعناية و تنفيذها لارتباطها ببعضها, و المميز في هذا المشروع انه سوف يعطيك قدره علي تعلم العديد من الاشياء في وقت قصير و سيعطيك ملخص بسيط و نبذه عن تطوير الألعاب في يونتي. و من أجل ان تكون ناجح في هذا المشروع و حاصد لاكبر معره ممكنه يجب ان تكون لديك اساسيات البرمجه و ليس من الضروري ان تكون C# بسبب تقارب معظم لغات البرمجه باختلاف طريقه الكتابه فقط (Syntax). بإتمام هذا المشروع هيكتسب المتعلم مهارات قوية تفتح له الابواب لمجال الالعاب و اذا كانت اول احتكاك لك بمجال الالعاب فهذا المشروع سيعطيك فرصة للتعرف علي مجال الالعاب و محركات الالعاب و إذا كنت مبتدئ ستتعرف علي مفاهيم كتيرة في وقت مكثف و سيعطيك فرصة للتطور في مهارات البرمجة.

What's included

8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Ahmed Mostafa
Coursera Project Network
1 Course31 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions