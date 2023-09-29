ذلك المشروع التوجيهي (لعبة القفز علي المنصات ثنائية الابعاد) موجه للمتعلمين الذي يريدون ان يتعرفو علي مجال صناعة الألعاب, و في تلك الساعه المتعلم سوف يتعرف علي محرك الألعاب يونتي و يتعلم الأساسيات الخاصة به, سيتعلم اساسيات المحرك الفيزيائي الخاص بيونتي و تعلم كيفيه استخدام مكتبه تساعد في التحريك بطريقه فعاله في الاداء العام للعبه للتقليل من اسباب بطئ اللعبه بسبب وجود الكثير في عناصر التحريك, تعلم كتابة الاكواد للتحكم في اللعبة و عناصر اللعبة باستخدام لغة C#. من اجل تحقيق ذلك و الحصول علي اكبر قدر من المعرفة يجب متابعة جميع المهام بعناية و تنفيذها لارتباطها ببعضها, و المميز في هذا المشروع انه سوف يعطيك قدره علي تعلم العديد من الاشياء في وقت قصير و سيعطيك ملخص بسيط و نبذه عن تطوير الألعاب في يونتي. و من أجل ان تكون ناجح في هذا المشروع و حاصد لاكبر معره ممكنه يجب ان تكون لديك اساسيات البرمجه و ليس من الضروري ان تكون C# بسبب تقارب معظم لغات البرمجه باختلاف طريقه الكتابه فقط (Syntax).
تطوير الألعاب باستخدام محرك Unity: 2D لعبة القفز على المنصات
سوف تتعلم الأساسيات المهمة في تطوير الألعاب بأستخدام محرك الألعاب Unity
تعلم أدوات تستخدم للتحريك في يونتي و الأساسيات الخاصة بالمحرك الفيزيائي الخاص Unity
و أيضا تعلم كتابه الأكواد بلغة #C و هي اللغة التي تستخدم في Unity لتطوير الألعاب
ذلك المشروع التوجيهي (لعبة القفز علي المنصات ثنائية الابعاد) موجه للمتعلمين الذي يريدون ان يتعرفو علي مجال صناعة الألعاب, و في تلك الساعه المتعلم سوف يتعرف علي محرك الألعاب يونتي و يتعلم الأساسيات الخاصة به, سيتعلم اساسيات المحرك الفيزيائي الخاص بيونتي و تعلم كيفيه استخدام مكتبه تساعد في التحريك بطريقه فعاله في الاداء العام للعبه للتقليل من اسباب بطئ اللعبه بسبب وجود الكثير في عناصر التحريك, تعلم كتابة الاكواد للتحكم في اللعبة و عناصر اللعبة باستخدام لغة C#. من اجل تحقيق ذلك و الحصول علي اكبر قدر من المعرفة يجب متابعة جميع المهام بعناية و تنفيذها لارتباطها ببعضها, و المميز في هذا المشروع انه سوف يعطيك قدره علي تعلم العديد من الاشياء في وقت قصير و سيعطيك ملخص بسيط و نبذه عن تطوير الألعاب في يونتي. و من أجل ان تكون ناجح في هذا المشروع و حاصد لاكبر معره ممكنه يجب ان تكون لديك اساسيات البرمجه و ليس من الضروري ان تكون C# بسبب تقارب معظم لغات البرمجه باختلاف طريقه الكتابه فقط (Syntax). بإتمام هذا المشروع هيكتسب المتعلم مهارات قوية تفتح له الابواب لمجال الالعاب و اذا كانت اول احتكاك لك بمجال الالعاب فهذا المشروع سيعطيك فرصة للتعرف علي مجال الالعاب و محركات الالعاب و إذا كنت مبتدئ ستتعرف علي مفاهيم كتيرة في وقت مكثف و سيعطيك فرصة للتطور في مهارات البرمجة.
8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
