Software is eating the world, with radical consequences for financial services. This course gives you a foundation for understanding the future of financial services, and provides guidance for creating fintech businesses in the 2020s and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Section 1 - Intros/Overview, Money, and Digital Currency Innovation
Module 2: Capital Markets, Trading, and Risk
Module 3: Payments and PayPal
Module 4: Goldman Sachs Case Study - Marcus
Great overview overview of the prospects of the payments, asset management and custody industries.
Must enroll highly recommended! Thank you! Coursera and Stanford University
Fantastic research material and perspective from a leader and founder of the financial tech revolution.
Great overview of the intersection of finance and technology told from the buy-side perspective.
