RV
Mar 8, 2021
AI will eat up bankers, tellers and clerks at a bank narrowing down operational costs. This course outlines the current and upcoming changes to banks as they used to be in the 20th century
TK
Jun 20, 2021
Great course. Depth, pacing and subject matter are all excellent. Critical information for anyone in finance.
By Will N•
Mar 1, 2021
This was a very informative course focused on the instructor's decades long experience at Goldman Sachs. The lectures were shallow, rather than deep, but full of lots of potentially useful detail about the mechanics of financial markets and how software/information technology has changed financial markets over the past several decades. Blockchain/Bitcoin are mentioned, but barely discussed at any dept.
By Jo i•
Apr 26, 2021
Having "Lived & Breathed" the industry myself, Marty is a fantastic instructor and seems like a really nice guy (which is sometimes hard to find on Wall Street)
Great insight and historical - also hysterical references about software in the finance world
Awesome!!!
By Haven F•
Jun 10, 2021
This was a great course! The information that was provided by Martin Chavez was very informative to me. I am new to Finance and the aspects of software, computer science and math working together to move fintech forward were very interesting. On a side note, the information about APIs was useful to me in another business problem I was trying to solve at the time about how business teams teams share information.
My only wish is that I could have seen the videos of the guest lecturers, but it was stated upfront that Stanford policy did not permit that.
By Subramanian R•
Aug 23, 2021
A panoramic view of the industry and trends....must watch for any professional in capital markets or fintech or any software professional...a very thought provoking course from a teacher who has lived through the evolution of the last 30 years.
By Ricardo A V•
Mar 9, 2021
By Shelley A S•
Jan 15, 2022
Initially technical, this was an insightful course regarding the future of personal finance and how financial institutions are marring customer relations with software to provide efficiency and value for all stakeholders. The investments being made by financial institutions to facilitate this highlight a level of creativity and a significant change in management and leadership style. Well done Dr. Martin "Marty" Chavez!
By Tom K•
Jun 21, 2021
By Emiliano S•
Dec 23, 2021
Great overview overview of the prospects of the payments, asset management and custody industries.
By Mahesh R•
Jun 20, 2021
Great overview of the intersection of finance and technology told from the buy-side perspective.
By shashi S•
Oct 13, 2021
Must enroll highly recommended!
Thank you! Coursera and Stanford University
By Nadya B•
Nov 22, 2021
Exceptional course. Highly recommend.
By Abdulaziz A•
Aug 7, 2021
it was more then perfect
By علی ن س•
Aug 1, 2021
just I can say perfect...
By Chuck N•
Jul 17, 2021
Interesting insights.
By Sankar A•
Apr 20, 2022
thank you
By Sharath S•
May 5, 2022
Good
By Karla A•
Feb 20, 2022
I found it very useful in terms of giving an idea on the current fintech/crypto landscape Marty is the kind of tutor that understands the basis but is also integrating future trends into the industry. However I wouldn't advise it as a beginners course, as some of the terms are very advanced for students who might not be that familiar with financial technology.
By Christi C•
Apr 8, 2021
Fantastic research material and perspective from a leader and founder of the financial tech revolution.
By Miguel d C S•
Aug 10, 2021
Great course but should be told in advance that there are missing videos
By Nick S•
Jul 25, 2021
excellent to get first hand inputs from a
By Jane S S•
May 9, 2022
Needs better pedagogical design- each section should begin with a description of what will be covered and should conclude with the key takeaways from that section. Vidoes whould be broken down into 15-20 mimute segments. Where selected companies are used as example, a ratinale should be given for their selection and the universe from which they were selected.
Sadly much of the courses sounded like a rather smug commercial for Goldman Sachs and its PSI, rather than an unbiased asessment of the forces created by the fintech industry that are impacting part of the finance industry.
The automation of the various trasnactions processing flows was interesting to someone who worked on Wall Street in the '80s.
By Dmitri M•
Jan 9, 2022
The material of the course does not match neither the course title nor its description. 50% of the course is a very basic intro to finance, and the other 50% is a very lightly disguised marketing campaign for Goldman. I think it's a real shame that Coursera, having so many real nice courses, and usually so good at picking the courses, allows this one to be on its platform.