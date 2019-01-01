Marty is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, investor, and risk manager. Over the past 19 years, he has held multiple roles as a partner, Management Committee member, and senior leader of Goldman Sachs, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and global co-head of the Firm's largest and most complex business, the Securities Division. Since retiring from the Firm in 2019, Marty continues to serve as a Senior Director of Goldman Sachs. For the past 35 years, Marty has used data, math, software, and machine learning to solve hard problems for clients and stakeholders. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Marty was the CEO and co-founder of Kiodex, acquired by Sungard in 2004, and Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Quorum Software Systems. He holds an A.B. (1985) magna cum laude in Biochemical Sciences and an S.M. (1985) in Computer Science from Harvard, and a Ph.D. (1990) in Medical Information Sciences from Stanford (Architectures and Algorithms for Probabilistic Expert Systems). Beyond finance, Marty has long held a passion for converging the life sciences and software. Since retiring from Goldman Sachs, Marty serves as an advisor to multiple startups and projects, including DataFleets, The Digital Dollar Project, The Mount Sinai Institute for Health Equity Research, RealityEngines, and Switchbit. In the spring of 2020, Marty created and taught GSBGEN 544: How Software Ate Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Marty serves as President of the Board of Overseers of Harvard University for the 2020-21 academic year. He also serves on the boards of directors of Grupo Santander, Paige, Recursion Pharma, and Sema4; the Stanford Medicine Board of Fellows; the Advisory Council of the Stanford Center on Longevity; the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study; and the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors of PNM Resources, Inc., and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). A passionate patron of the arts, he previously served on the boards of the Friends of the High Line, amFAR (the Foundation for AIDS Research), and the Santa Fe Opera. Marty resides in the Berkshires, and is the proud father of two.