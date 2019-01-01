Profile

Jeffrey Conn

Lecturer

    Jeffrey Conn is the outgoing Lead Case Writer at the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and served as course co-creator and co-instructor of GSBGEN544 How Software Ate Finance. Jeff spent a decade in financial services investment banking, private equity and venture capital roles before graduating from Stanford GSB in 2018. He began his career as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division, before moving to investment roles at multiple private equity firms on the west and east coast. He is currently managing partner of BroadWest Partners, a private equity firm focused on financial technology and enterprise software opportunities.

    How Software Ate Finance

