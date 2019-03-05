AS
May 15, 2022
I totally loved it. For me Number bases, Modular arithmetic, Sequences and Series are a very important part of algorithms. Understanding them means there is a better chance of understanding algorithms
Jul 17, 2021
I personally really enjoyed learning these topics and everything about it. It was nice and understandable, easy to comprehend. The lectures and the instructor explained the stuff very well :)
By Sébastien L•
Mar 5, 2019
I have learnt quite a few things in this course. However, I will point out that you must be very attentive and not too surprised when you find a mistake, as they are common. I will leave aside the fact that there weren't many classmates around, which prevents you from having meaningful conversations in the forums and feedback on your peer-reviewed assignments, but I believe it is of interest to realize this soon enough as to not have unrealistic expectations. I was especially disappointed with the quality of the quizzes and other assignments: there were many mathematical expressions that weren't formatted correctly which made it very hard to decipher them. Apart from having badly formatted questions (containing spelling mistakes here and there), there are a few instances where even the answers gathered from the grading tools are wrong in some cases and at the very least ambiguous in other cases. I knew most of the material before taking the course and I was unable to achieve a perfect grade, partly due to the fact that there is absolutely no support from the teaching staff and partly due to the grading system used by the university. On the positive side, most of the videos were engaging in my opinion and all the concepts presented are directly useful to any computer scientist. I particularly enjoyed the first half of the course on number bases and modular arithmetic. Depending on your background, you may find the second half of the course somewhat basic, yet still useful. Overall, I would recommend other courses such as CS50 by Harvard University before this one if you are looking for a certificate. Otherwise, you can skip assignments, do not worry too much about the grades and learn important concepts from this course as a great mathematical foundation in computer science.
By Toygar E•
Jun 26, 2019
The professor is nice and does her best but overall the course is not structured well. Some hard to grasp assignments, assignments where you must collaborate with peers in loosely defined ways. Almost no feedback in quizzes. Failure in quizzes due to incorrect input format.
By Greg L•
May 3, 2019
still errors in quizzes after notification in beta-test. No-one from staff replies to comments or forums. I really want to give it 3.5, not 4
By Pasquale D S•
Dec 31, 2020
Positive points: The course content is good and Dr Sara Santos is a very gifted teacher. Especially if you have little exposure to these mathematical concepts, it is a good introduction, otherwise it is a good recap. However, if it was intended as publicity for UoL online bachelor program in computer science, the message of this course is: Stay away from it! There is NO moderator or professor support on the Forum. Quizzes contain mistakes and typesetting errors, making challenging if not impossible to attain full score (the last week is a nightmare, since the key part of a question is blank, and you need to score perfectly on the others to pass!). Even if these issues are pointed out in the Forum since months or years, nobody cares to correct them. The professor does not reply to e-mails either, of course. Finally, there is a honours track option, which is flawed (i.e. no way to get the honours certificate!). After contacting Coursera, the reason is that the instructor by mistake set the track on the 'practice' mode. Several weeks after that he was solicited by Coursera to correct the mistake (he is the only one that can do that) nothing happened and, based on the above record, I dare to predict that nothing will happen in the coming months or years. Concerning the quizzes, the evaluation and certificate part, the course is abandoned /on autopilot. If you just want to audit, go ahead without worry, but please take all this into consideration, before enrolling for a certificate. I truly hope that's not how they manage their online Bachelor program...
By Abdurakhmon J•
May 31, 2020
There are problems with some of the quizzes and were extremely frustrating, but I had positive learning experience with Dr Sara Santos
By Volodymyr B•
May 10, 2019
I'm on week 3. So far so good. Challenging. Love practical tasks with implementation of steganography and cryptography.
By Dustin R•
Oct 7, 2019
The material was interesting, but the format that we were to give for quiz answers was, at times, ambiguous. Several of the quizzes had errors in the material which made answering the question and receiving full credit impossible. I have submitted these to the Coursera Support staff, and they are to get in contact with the university regarding these issues.
By Sergio F C C•
Aug 11, 2019
VERY VERY VERY Detailed class. The professor is very intense and makes you practice a lot to reinforce learning and has so many outside resources to supplement learning. She also encourages communication among class members which is cute. She is very passionate. This is the closest I have come to a real college class on Coursera, talking from actual college experience.
By Jordan W•
Mar 6, 2019
Great review of maths for comp sci
By Puan Y M•
Sep 20, 2020
Content of the course is good, but the administration of the module is very bad. There are quizzes with error and have reported them, but there is no reply or updates on them. Also completed the honors content, but did not receive an honors certificate.
By Grzegorz K•
Sep 4, 2020
Good material but the lack of support from moderators can be frustrating (especially when it comes to the last practice exam and a question that doesn't load properly, making you re-test numerous times...
By Deleted A•
Feb 20, 2019
The content is very interesting and the professor is amazing.
But, the quality of the examinations could use some perfecting, although they are challenging and relevant which is a very good thing!
By Jong P•
Dec 14, 2020
Certain parts of the course are overkill and dragging. The course manager should shorten and make learning points more concise.
By Chan C K•
May 9, 2019
quizes are sometime buggy otherwise everything is fine
By Gyula A•
Oct 10, 2020
There were enjoyable parts. I liked the presenter's style and enthusiasm. I'm giving 3 stars only as there are mistakes in quizzes, raised by students long time ago, but nobody seem to care and nobody takes action to correct them. Some mistakes make you spend time on re-trying the summative quiz many times, it is really annoying and wasting of one's time.
By Yazhuo W•
Dec 11, 2020
I think the course material wasn't very helpful. The instructor explained things pretty well. But a lot of the assignments and quizzes are just a waste of time.
By Emmanuel M•
May 16, 2020
Excellent teacher, but missing support and errors in the tests make up, primarily towards the end of the course for a frustrating experience.
By Nikita K•
Mar 13, 2020
extremely awful
By SnappŁ•
Jul 18, 2021
By Ellie A•
Jun 15, 2020
This instructor makes math really fun! The material was challenging, but she was very engaging and gave a lot of descriptive examples.
By Doug D•
Jul 15, 2019
Pretty good teaching. My only complaint would be some seeming technical flaws with some tests that made a few questions hard to understand. They are either technical flaws in rendering the templates maybe, or I just couldn't understand the explanation.
By Gabriel O B•
Oct 29, 2019
I didn't purchase the certificate because I only do this for learning, but I completed all the contents that were allowed to me and I loved the course. The professor is great, she explains with great clarity and good examples. Also, the quizzes are perfect to maintain a good learning progression curve. Thanks to all!
By Robin I•
Jun 28, 2020
Very good course. I am left feeling like I want more. The professor was excellent. The material was well presented.
By Aljosja B•
Jul 19, 2020
Gentle introduction into mathematics for computer science, taught with a lot of enthusiasm.
By Patrick Z•
Oct 16, 2020
I had enjoy learning math with Dr. Sara Santos. The quizzes were challenging though