- Computer Graphics (CG)
- Problem Solving
- Mathematics
- JavaScript
- Computer Programming
Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
Get ready for computer science. Create graphical programs, learn computing mathematics, develop mental models of computer systems.
Offered By
What you will learn
1. Use the Javascript language to create interactive programs in the browser with 2D graphics.
2. Convert between number bases, work with modular arithmetic, sequences and series and plot graphs.
3. Develop and use mental models to describe the workings of a range of computer systems.
1. Transform numbers between number bases and perform arithmetic in number bases
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There are a range of activities included in this specialization that will enable learners to apply and develop their programming skills in a fun and engaging way. Learners will master the fundamentals of computer science by solving mathematical puzzles using interactive techniques, becoming a detective and solving crimes in an interactive sleuth application and apply computer science concepts to solve problems found in daily computer use.
High school mathematics, enthusiasm for computing, some programming experience will help.
High school mathematics, enthusiasm for computing, some programming experience will help.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Computer Programming
This MOOC provides you with the foundational skill set required to write computer programs. If you are interested in learning how to write interactive, graphical programs from an introductory level in a real programming language, this is the course for you. You will begin by learning the basics of editing and running programs. Then you will learn how to create 2D graphics using shapes and coordinates. Finally, you will learn how to create interactive graphics that you can control with the mouse. You will even solve a set of interactive puzzles using your coding skills in the Sleuth game which has been created especially for this course. The course uses the Javascript language and the p5.js library.
How Computers Work
Computers are everywhere, they aren't just the desktops and laptops we use for work but the phones in our pockets and even the watches on our wrists are also computers. You probably use a computer every day and in fact you are reading this on a computer!
Mathematics for Computer Science
“Welcome to Introduction to Numerical Mathematics. This is designed to give you part of the mathematical foundations needed to work in computer science in any of its strands, from business to visual digital arts, music, games. At any stage of the problem solving and modelling stage you will require numerical and computational tools. We get you started in binary and other number bases, some tools to make sense of sequences of numbers, how to represent space numerical using coordinates, how to study variations of quantities via functions and their graphs. For this we prepared computing and everyday life problems for you to solve using these tools, from sending secret messages to designing computer graphics.
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Start working towards your Bachelor's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.