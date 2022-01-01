About this Specialization

This specialisation covers topics ranging from basic computing principles to the mathematical foundations required for computer science. You will learn fundamental concepts of how computers work, which can be applied to any software or computer system. You will also gain the practical skillset needed to write interactive, graphical programs at an introductory level. The numerical mathematics component will provide you with numerical and computational tools that are essential for the problem solving and modelling stages of computer science.
Beginner Level
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Computer Programming

How Computers Work

Mathematics for Computer Science

This specialization is related to the 100% online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from University of London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

