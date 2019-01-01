Simon Katan is a digital artist with a background in music and a strong preoccupation with games and play. His work incorporates hidden mechanisms, emergent behaviour, paradox, self-reference, inconsistency, abstract humour, absurdity and wonder. He makes software which creates musical odysseys through exploring animated worlds and design games in which the players unwittingly become performers of bizarre and occasionally daft rites. Simon won a Prix Ars Electronica Honorary Mention in 2012 and has been commissioned by organisations across Europe including IEM - Graz, ZKM - Karlsruhe, Borealis Festival - Bergen, Royal Opera House, Round House, Spitalfields Festival, and Tyneside Cinema. His current research investigates applications of machine learning and co-adaptation in the performing arts to facilitate accessibility.