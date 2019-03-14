This MOOC provides you with the foundational skill set required to write computer programs. If you are interested in learning how to write interactive, graphical programs from an introductory level in a real programming language, this is the course for you. You will begin by learning the basics of editing and running programs. Then you will learn how to create 2D graphics using shapes and coordinates. Finally, you will learn how to create interactive graphics that you can control with the mouse. You will even solve a set of interactive puzzles using your coding skills in the Sleuth game which has been created especially for this course. The course uses the Javascript language and the p5.js library.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your development environment
In this topic you will learn about three key concepts:
Drawing in 2D
In this topic you will learn about three key concepts: • Set of 2D drawing functions in p5.js • Colour representation and styles • Debugging with the console
Variables, objects and interaction
In this topic you will learn about three concepts: • Variables and data
Reviews
- 5 stars60.95%
- 4 stars17.41%
- 3 stars7.54%
- 2 stars1.88%
- 1 star12.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER PROGRAMMING
Coursera is a great online platform which is having skilled instructors and helping lots of students to grasp skills and be employable in different industries. Thank you so much!
I really enjoyed this course's structure and learning material. The methods and tools used to teach the information was also very appropriate and efficient.
All is fine. But i dont understand, why the vital section of information - "Reading Teach it to yourself" of 3 week, opens only after _optional_ submisson "Hack it: Sunrise. What did you learn"
It's worth the hard work. I'm insatiable for learning and need more impossible looking projects or games that Coursera designed to help the student really get into the world of computer programming.
About the Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
This specialisation covers topics ranging from basic computing principles to the mathematical foundations required for computer science. You will learn fundamental concepts of how computers work, which can be applied to any software or computer system. You will also gain the practical skillset needed to write interactive, graphical programs at an introductory level. The numerical mathematics component will provide you with numerical and computational tools that are essential for the problem solving and modelling stages of computer science.
