Computers are everywhere, they aren't just the desktops and laptops we use for work but the phones in our pockets and even the watches on our wrists are also computers. You probably use a computer every day and in fact you are reading this on a computer!
This course is part of the Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Start working towards your Bachelor's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Abstraction
This week starts your journey into understanding computer science. You will think about how computer science can help you understand the technology you use every day and you will also learn one of the most important concepts in computer science: abstraction.
State, modularity and applications
In this week you will learn about the computer science concepts of state and modularity and how they can help you understand the computer applications that you use every day.
Networks
This week you will learn about how computers communicate with each other over networks, including the internet. You will also learn about some of the security threats that the internet entails and how they can be avoided.
How the web works
In this week you will apply all of the computer science concepts you have learned in this course to understanding how modern websites work.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.50%
- 4 stars19.29%
- 3 stars4.87%
- 2 stars1.77%
- 1 star1.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW COMPUTERS WORK
This was a really good course! There were some parts where I felt things may have been skipped over or videos repeated, but overall I think the information is very useful.
Very well thought out and structured lecture, even though I work in IT, I learnt a few new concepts which will be helpful in day to day work.
Very good course as an introduction to computing. Could stand to be more challenging, but the material is certainly easy enough for a true beginner.
I really feel that I learned something new and my perspective of how computers works changed for good. .
About the Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization
This specialisation covers topics ranging from basic computing principles to the mathematical foundations required for computer science. You will learn fundamental concepts of how computers work, which can be applied to any software or computer system. You will also gain the practical skillset needed to write interactive, graphical programs at an introductory level. The numerical mathematics component will provide you with numerical and computational tools that are essential for the problem solving and modelling stages of computer science.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.