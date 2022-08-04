The purpose of this short four-week course is to introduce the topic of computer system security. We initially look at a short basic introduction to computer system core components and functions and then extend this to consider a variety of topics from hardware to applications. Throughout we provide pointers to openly available materials for background and further reading to explore the topics. We refer to the Cyber Security Body of Knowledge (CyBOK) as a reference for cyber security knowledge, alongside other sources that are widely available.
Introduction to Computer SecurityUniversity of London
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing computer systems and security
Computer architecture and operating systems
Operating systems control, authentication, authorisation and accounting
Computer systems and networking
