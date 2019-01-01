Prof. Peter Komisarczuk B.Sc. M.Sc. Ph.D. CEng is Programme Director of Distance Learning in the Information Security Group at Royal Holloway, University of London. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from the University of Nottingham and his Ph.D. from the University of Surrey (1998). Peter researches and publishes in the areas of internet security, networks and protocols, next generation networks, cognitive radio, distributed systems and computer science. Peter has worked in industry in various R&D roles at Ericsson, Fujitsu and Nortel Networks in the areas of next generation 'intelligent networks', access and optical networks and Internet network technology. Peter teaches in the area of networks, network security, cyber security, employability and research methods. In an academic context Peter has worked at Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) 2003-2010 and the University of West London (UWL) 2010-2014. He is a chartered engineer (CEng), a member of the British Computer Society (BCS) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).