Introduction to Computer Security by University of London
About the Course
The purpose of this short four-week course is to introduce the topic of computer system security. We initially look at a short basic introduction to computer system core components and functions and then extend this to consider a variety of topics from hardware to applications. Throughout we provide pointers to openly available materials for background and further reading to explore the topics. We refer to the Cyber Security Body of Knowledge (CyBOK) as a reference for cyber security knowledge, alongside other sources that are widely available.
In total, we have four weeks that cover this introduction to computer systems and security. No prior programming nor advanced mathematical knowledge Is required. There are a few examples of pseudocode and some basic computer logic (AND, OR, XOR, etc.) in our Week 1 Introduction to computer systems, but these are not essential to completing the course. In other lessons, we introduce basic concepts and provide pointers to online resources.
The course is designed to provide a wide introduction to computer security, by outlining computer systems, including the operating system, programs, data and networking. We discuss some of the issues in computer security and introduce some of the vulnerabilities and threats as we progress through the four weeks. We include some optional readings and videos from a number of sources, including professional resources and vendor materials for additional study....