Royal Holloway, University of London
Cybercrime
Royal Holloway, University of London

Cybercrime

This course is part of Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization

Taught in English

Konstantinos Mersinas

Instructor: Konstantinos Mersinas

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In Week 1 we explain the concept of cybercrime and provide the various definitions of it. Some important cybercrime reports, surveys and guides (e.g. from Europol) are introduced. You will learn about cyber vs traditional crime and the threats that we face.

What's included

4 videos7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

In this week we identify the approaches for classifying related crimes and threat actors and we discuss various reports and surveys on the manifestation, frequency and impact of cybercrime. We elaborate on the accuracy and the statistics of such reports and we compare and contrast traditional and cyber or online crime.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week we explain the importance of human aspects in cybercrime. We look primarily at introducing the breadth of the offensive and criminal activity, the types of threats, and the crimes which are observed. We also discuss the various types of offenders, criminals and hackers, that is, the threat actors. We also discuss some of the big issues relating to cyber threats, at individual, organisational and national level. 

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this week you will be introduced to social engineering in cybercrime that is as a manipulation technique where cyber criminals exploit human trust to obtain confidential information, enabling further cyber crimes. Using disguised communication such as emails or calls, they trick individuals into revealing passwords or personal details.

What's included

4 videos1 reading5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Konstantinos Mersinas
Royal Holloway, University of London
1 Course1,305 learners

Offered by

Royal Holloway, University of London

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions