      Dr Konstantinos Mersinas, PhD, CISSP, is an Associate Professor at the Information Security Group at Royal Holloway, University of London. Konstantinos has worked in various information security industry roles before moving to academia. A trained mathematician, his research interests lie with behavioural and experimental economics in cybersecurity, decision-making, and cybercrime. His research has been funded by the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK. Konstantinos co-founded the interdisciplinary research group HIVE (the Hub for Interdisciplinary research into Vulnerability to Exploitation) to bridge psychology, law and cybersecurity; he has provided expert feedback for the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Cybersecurity, and for the Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud Committee. He is a Director at the International Cyber Security Center of Excellence (INCS-CoE.org).

      Courses - English

      Cybercrime

