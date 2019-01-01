Dr Edward Anstead is an associate lecturer in the Department of Computing. He has worked at Goldsmiths since September 2016. His current teaching focuses on software development, and fundamental topics in computer science. He also teaches usability and supervises several final year projects. Edward's research interests are in the field of human computer interaction, focusing on collaborative group practices with distributed devices. He is particularly interested in shared media, including television, video and photography. he has also published work on videographic processes and ethical data collection.