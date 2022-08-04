- Software Engineering
- Computer Programming
- C++
- Control Flow
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Command-Line Interface
- Compiler
- Syntax
- Iteration
- Exception Handling
Object Oriented Programming Specialization
Build a Crypto-Trading Platform with C++. Develop Object Oriented programming and data handling skills in C++ through an exciting worked example
Offered By
What you will learn
By the end of the course, you will be able to write, compile and run a C++ program that takes user input and prints messages to the console.
By the end of the course, you will be able to use loops and if statements to create an interactive menu system.
By the end of the course, you will have started developing a simplified cryptocurrency trading platform.
By the end of the course, you will be able to select appropriate data types to represent a dataset in a C++ program.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialisation, you will build a single, large project: a cryptocurrency trading platform. You will build the program using C++ during five courses. The program runs in the command-line in text mode and it simulates the experience of buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The program works with a real data set representing the order book of a real currency exchange platform.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.