In this 5-course specialisation, you will develop various C++ programming skills. Rather than building many small programs as you will in other courses, we have taken a different approach: you will create a single, extensive program through the five courses. The program will be a simplified cryptocurrency exchange platform. We will cover the following learning objectives: Use control flow to build interactive, multi-branched, iterated programs Select appropriate data types to model the trading platform's information Convert algorithms from pseudo-code to C++ and test them Use classes to combine data and functions and to model interactions between different parts of a program Understand how to construct an extensive program from multiple modules The content for this specialisation is taken from the University of London's online BSc Computer Science degree. If you complete the courses and eventually take the course 'Object Oriented Programming' in the degree, you progress should be carried across.
Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform I: user input

Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform II: data

Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform III: functions

Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform IV: objects

