What Does a Data Architect Do? A Career Guide

Much like traditional architects draw up blueprints for the framework used to create structures, data architects design the blueprints that organizations use for their data management systems. This includes drafting a data management framework to meet business and technology requirements while ensuring data security and compliance with regulations. Data architects work in a variety of industries, including the technology sector, entertainment, health care, finance, and government.
Interested in launching your career in data architecture? Learn how to get started in this guide.
Data architects are IT professionals who leverage their computer science and design skills to review and analyze the data infrastructure of an organization, plan future databases, and implement solutions to store and manage data for organizations and their users.
Since almost every company uses data, data architects can work in nearly any industry, including technology, entertainment, health care, finance, and government.
Typical responsibilities range from evaluating the current data architecture to keeping databases secure. Depending on your organization and industry, your day-to-day tasks might include:
Translating business requirements into databases, data warehouses, and data streams
Creating procedures to ensure data accuracy and accessibility
Analyzing, planning, and defining data architecture framework, including security, reference data, metadata, and master data
Creating and implementing data management processes and procedures
Collaborating with other teams within the organization to devise and implement data strategies, build models, and assess shareholder needs and goals
Researching data acquisition opportunities
Developing application programming interfaces (APIs) to retrieve data
Curious about data architecture? Get an overview of common database architectures through this video.
The volume of data that businesses and organizations deal with every day continues to grow rapidly. It's a critical element for business leaders who rely on data to make sound decisions. It's also important to consumers who want to make sure that their data is kept safe.
There are multiple ways that data architects can use their skills and a variety of roles they may fill. Examples include:
Data architects define an organization's data vision and put it into practice.
Project managers oversee projects associated with the planning and building of data architecture.
Cloud architects employ company data in a cloud environment for optimal performance.
Security architects design and employ safeguards to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Machine learning architects design scalable systems for use with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) models.
The average annual salary for data architects in the US is $118,868 according to Glassdoor (October 2021). Your salary will depend on factors like where you work, your level of experience, and the industry you work in, among others. For example, data architects working in major metropolitan areas like San Francisco and New York tend to earn salaries higher than national average.
Data is an increasingly important component of businesses across many industries, which may account for the demand for data architects. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that careers working with databases and data will increase by 8 percent between 2020 and 2030 [1].
To become a data architect, you’ll need a mix of job-specific and more general workplace skills that empower you to leverage data tools and technologies to help data drive business goals. Here are some of the useful skills you’ll need:
Data mining to uncover patterns, anomalies, and correlations in large data sets
Data management to efficiently and cost-effectively collect, store, and use data
Coding languages like Python and Java to develop applications for data analysis
Machine learning to build scalable systems for handling big data
Structured query language (SQL) to manipulate data
Data modeling tools like ERWin or Visio to visualize metadata and database schema
Communication skills to help you effectively collaborate with other departments
Problem-solving and analytical skills to safeguard data integrity, security, and organization
Time management and the ability to multitask so that you can accomplish tasks and complete projects in a fast-paced environment
Developing the right skills is a big part of becoming a data architect. If you’re interested in this advanced data career, here’s a quick guide on how to get started.
A bachelor’s degree is the most common entry-level requirement for data architects, according to the BLS [1]. Consider a degree in computer science or data science to start building the skills you’ll need on the job.
Taking courses in operating systems, technology architecture, data management, database systems, and systems analysis can give you a solid foundation of knowledge and skills that can translate to professional expertise.
Many boot camps, workshops, and courses available online can sharpen your skills in specific areas of data management. If you’re new to the world of data, you might consider an introductory program, like the Google Data Analytics or IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate. As you advance, consider classes in more advanced topics, like Python, SQL, or data warehousing.
A job as a data architect is rarely an entry-level position. Instead, employers typically look for data architects with at least three to five years of experience in a related field such as database administration, programming, managing data systems, or a similar role. You might start out as a data analyst, data engineer, or solution architect and work your way up.
Once you’ve started gaining experience, you might also opt to pursue a professional credential to enhance your resume. These are some options you might consider.
Certified Data Professional (CDP): This credential from the Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals allows applicants to choose from specializations like data analytics and design, business analytics, data integration and interoperability, data warehousing, enterprise data architecture, and data management.
Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP): This widely-known data architecture certification is offered by the Data Management Association. It offers four certification levels depending on the amount of experience you have.
IBM Certified Data Architect - Big Data: Industry leaders at IBM offer this certification geared toward those who design large-scale and complex data processing systems.
Having skills in data architecture can open professional possibilities across a variety of industries. If you’re ready to take the first step toward a career in data, consider enrolling in the Google Data Analytics or IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificates. Build job-ready skills in less than six months as you learn at your own pace.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(57,199 ratings)
807,995 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
professional certificate
Launch your new career in Data Engineering. Master SQL, RDBMS, ETL, Data Warehousing, NoSQL, Big Data and Spark with hands-on job-ready skills.
4.6
(1,323 ratings)
16,900 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 15 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Relational Database Management Syste (RDBMS), ETL & Data Pipelines, NoSQL and Big Data, Apache Spark, SQL, Data Science, Database (DBMS), NoSQL, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL), Information Engineering, Web Scraping, Database (DB) Design, Database Architecture, Postgresql, MySQL, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Cloud Databases, Ipython, Shell Script, Bash (Unix Shell), Linux, Database Servers, Relational Database, Database Security, database administration, Apache Kafka, Apache Airflow, Data Pipelines, Data Warehousing, Cube and Rollup, Business Intelligence (BI), Star and Snowflake Schema, cognos analytics, Mongodb, Cloud Database, Cloudant, Cassandra, Apache Hadoop, SparkSQL, SparkML, Big Data, Relational Databases
Data architects command a high salary for their much sought-after technical skill set. According to the BLS, database administrators and architects (the job category under which data architects are classified) made a median salary of $98,860 in 2020 [1].
Although data architects and data engineers share many similarities, they each have a unique set of responsibilities that impact the purpose of their work. In simplest terms, data architects design the blueprints and structures for a data framework, while data engineers do the bulk of the programming to actually create the framework. As a result, data architects and data engineers must often work closely together.
Yes, data architecture requires coding. Data architects must have a strong grasp of coding in order to create data frameworks that can be securely used by many people. Some of the coding languages that data architects use include Python, Java, C, and C++.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Database Administrators and Architects, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/database-administrators.htm." Accessed May 22, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.