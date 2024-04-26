Data engineering is a subfield of data science responsible for designing, building, and maintaining data infrastructure to collect, process, store, and deliver data so that it can be used and analyzed at scale. Data engineering is extremely important for navigating today’s big data landscape because it enables organizations to generate timely data analysis to guide more effective decision-making.

Data engineers are tasked with the responsibility of preparing massive amounts of data for analysis by data scientists. By using frameworks like Apache Spark to pull data from Hadoop data lakes, data engineers can deliver data for analysis quickly. With the use of machine learning platforms such as TensorFlow, they can train and use neural networks to help decipher unstructured data like video, audio, and image files. And, by using cloud database platforms like Cloudera, data engineers can leverage the power and scalability of cloud-based approaches for their work.

Big data is changing the way we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data. Learn more about the role of a data engineer and find out how to become one. ‎