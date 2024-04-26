Data Engineering

Data engineering is the process of designing, transforming, and architecting data infrastructure. Businesses rely on data engineers to create organized, meaningful data to make decisions. Get started in your dream data career with these resources.

[Featured image] Woman at computer reviewing data
What Is a Data Engineer?: A Guide to This In-Demand Career

Big data is changing how we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data.

August 1, 2023

[Featured Image] A data engineer works on maintaining a data warehouse while working on his computer.
What Is a Data Warehouse? Definition, Concepts, and Benefits

Where do you store a petabyte of data for business intelligence? A data warehouse, that’s where.

November 10, 2023

[Featured Image] Person reading data from two separate computer screens
Big Data Engineer Salary: Your 2024 Pay Guide

Big data engineer is one of the fastest growing jobs in technology, with salaries to match the demand. Here’s a guide to what big data engineers can earn.

May 25, 2022

[Featured image] A businessman relies on metadata management to understand the data he needs for his job.

What Is Metadata Management?

Learn how metadata management helps businesses strengthen their data-handling capabilities.

April 9, 2024

[Featured Image] A data governance analyst stands in front of her team at a meeting and explains data policies using a display of data and graphs.

What Is Data Governance?

Data governance is a key part of any business’s data strategy. Learn more about data governance, the different data governance models, and potential careers in data governance, such as a data governance analyst.

April 3, 2024

[Featured image] A data analyst sits at a laptop and takes notes on some data he discovered with high data granularity.

What Is Data Granularity?

Explore what data granularity is, why it is important in broad professional fields, and how to determine the right level of granularity for you. Plus, discover how professionals in different fields use data granularity within their industry.

March 22, 2024

Working with data is an exciting career path with in-demand skills.

  • AI and machine learning

  • Data analytics

  • Data basics

  • Data science

  • Generative AI and ChatGPT

