What Is a Data Engineer?: A Guide to This In-Demand Career
Big data is changing how we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data.
August 1, 2023
Article
Data engineering is the process of designing, transforming, and architecting data infrastructure. Businesses rely on data engineers to create organized, meaningful data to make decisions. Get started in your dream data career with these resources.
Big data is changing how we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data.
August 1, 2023
Article
Where do you store a petabyte of data for business intelligence? A data warehouse, that’s where.
November 10, 2023
Article
Learn how metadata management helps businesses strengthen their data-handling capabilities.
April 9, 2024
Article
Data governance is a key part of any business’s data strategy. Learn more about data governance, the different data governance models, and potential careers in data governance, such as a data governance analyst.
April 3, 2024
Article
Learn how metadata management helps businesses strengthen their data-handling capabilities.
April 9, 2024
Article
Get started with these courses
Big data is key to business growth. In this article, you can learn more about big data storage solutions, big data storage options, and the benefits of using big data in businesses.
March 15, 2024
Article
Learn about the role of an ETL developer, including duties and responsibilities, skills, tools, and how to make a start in this career.
March 13, 2024
Article
Learn more about big data and discover how it can change your business by exploring six key examples. Then, get tips for building a more data-driven work culture in your business.
March 12, 2024
Article
Tableau is an analytics tool used to visualize data. Learn more about Tableau products, professional uses, and potential jobs that use the platform.
February 26, 2024
Article
Learn about a career as an analytics engineer. Explore what you might do in this role, what skills you'll need, what tools you'll use, and more.
August 24, 2023
Article
Learn more about data pipeline architecture, tools, and design.
June 7, 2023
Article
Database schemas are the cornerstone of an effective database management system. Learn more about this important database concept, its benefits, and more.
June 7, 2023
Article
Learn how metadata is used to organize, manage, and make sense of vast amounts of information in different industries.
March 21, 2023
Article
Explore what data granularity is, why it is important in broad professional fields, and how to determine the right level of granularity for you. Plus, discover how professionals in different fields use data granularity within their industry.
March 22, 2024
Article
Big data is key to business growth. In this article, you can learn more about big data storage solutions, big data storage options, and the benefits of using big data in businesses.
March 15, 2024
Article
Learn about the role of an ETL developer, including duties and responsibilities, skills, tools, and how to make a start in this career.
March 13, 2024
Article
Learn more about big data and discover how it can change your business by exploring six key examples. Then, get tips for building a more data-driven work culture in your business.
March 12, 2024
Article
Tableau is an analytics tool used to visualize data. Learn more about Tableau products, professional uses, and potential jobs that use the platform.
February 26, 2024
Article
Learn about a career as an analytics engineer. Explore what you might do in this role, what skills you'll need, what tools you'll use, and more.
August 24, 2023
Article
Learn more about data pipeline architecture, tools, and design.
June 7, 2023
Article
Database schemas are the cornerstone of an effective database management system. Learn more about this important database concept, its benefits, and more.
June 7, 2023
Article
Learn how metadata is used to organize, manage, and make sense of vast amounts of information in different industries.
March 21, 2023
Article
Working with data is an exciting career path with in-demand skills. That's why we've collected resources on data engineering and other data topics, including:
AI and machine learning
Data analytics
Data basics
Data science
Generative AI and ChatGPT
Data engineering is a subfield of data science responsible for designing, building, and maintaining data infrastructure to collect, process, store, and deliver data so that it can be used and analyzed at scale. Data engineering is extremely important for navigating today’s big data landscape because it enables organizations to generate timely data analysis to guide more effective decision-making.
Data engineers are tasked with the responsibility of preparing massive amounts of data for analysis by data scientists. By using frameworks like Apache Spark to pull data from Hadoop data lakes, data engineers can deliver data for analysis quickly. With the use of machine learning platforms such as TensorFlow, they can train and use neural networks to help decipher unstructured data like video, audio, and image files. And, by using cloud database platforms like Cloudera, data engineers can leverage the power and scalability of cloud-based approaches for their work.
Big data is changing the way we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data. Learn more about the role of a data engineer and find out how to become one.
When starting to learn data engineering, you might need to already have strong experience in working with data projects. A four-year college degree in computer science would be highly beneficial, but more often than not, companies might be more interested in someone who has a strong understanding of the fundamentals of computers, software, coding, and programming languages. You will need to have a comprehension of the data engineering ecosystem, databases, and languages like Python, Sequel, and C. It would also help to possess a keen analytical ability to see through the data weeds to offer some insights and understanding to others in your organization.
Yes! Coursera offers a wide range of online courses and Specializations in data engineering and related topics like machine learning and data science. You’ll be taking these courses from top-ranked institutions and organizations like the University of California San Diego, the University of Colorado, Google Cloud, and IBM, so you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education to learn online. Coursera also offers the opportunity to get professional certificates in data engineering and data science from Google Cloud and IBM, so you can continue to add to your credentials on your own flexible schedule.
If you are a data engineer looking to level-up or a beginner looking to get an introduction to the field, there are a few great resources available. The Introduction To Data Engineering course covers data engineering fundamentals for all stages of the pipeline. The Python and Pandas for Data Engineering course from Duke University provides an overview of Python libraries and data structures used for building and structuring data engineering applications. Alternatively, the Data Engineering and Machine Learning Using Spark course provides an in-depth look at applying Spark for data engineering and machine learning projects. The Python for Applied Data Science and AI course also covers similar topics related to data engineering but also goes into applications in AI and machine learning tasks. Finally, the IoT, Wireless and Cloud Computing course provides a good entry point to data engineering if you're looking to get familiar with those topics.