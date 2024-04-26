What Is a Business Analyst? 2024 Career Guide
February 19, 2021
Business analysts use data to identify ways that businesses can improve efficiency, reduce costs, or strengthen processes. Learn how to get started in this growing career path.
February 19, 2021
A business analyst uses data to discover new business insights for a company. They typically focus on improving efficiency and effectiveness, and may work across all areas of business, including IT processes, organizational structure, or supply chain management.
At the entry-level, a business analyst may participate in team efforts to identify and prioritize an organization’s functional and technical needs, use SQL and spreadsheet software to conduct data analysis, and create data visualizations and financial models in order to address crucial business questions.
Similar and adjacent roles include IT business analysts, data analysts, business data analysts, supply chain analysts, and business intelligence analysts.
Learn more about entry-level careers in business analysis:
Business Intelligence vs. Business Analytics: What’s the Difference?
The average base salary for a business analyst with 0-1 years of work experience is $69,847 in the US as of February 2024, according to Glassdoor*. With 1-3 years of experience, the average salary increases to $77,467, and across all years of experience, the average salary is $87,692.
Some skills to include on a business analyst resume are data analysis (such as cleaning, sorting, and visualizing data, programming languages like SQL, Python, or R, and programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and Tableau), business strategy, financial analysis, and problem-solving.
To become a business analyst, first sharpen your business analysis skills. Gain a strong understanding of data analysis and business strategy. It may help to take a course, earn a certificate, or earn a degree in business or data analysis. Then, start searching for entry-level roles in an accounting, finance, or business setting. Try searching for job titles like “junior business analyst” or “entry-level business analyst.” Check out our entry-level job guide for more job search tips.