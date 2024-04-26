Start Your Business Analyst Career

Business analysts use data to identify ways that businesses can improve efficiency, reduce costs, or strengthen processes. Learn how to get started in this growing career path.

Coursera Logo
[Featured image] A business analyst stands in an office hallway holding a laptop computer as they prepare for a meeting.
Status: Featured

What Is a Business Analyst? 2024 Career Guide

Business analysts help maximize a business's effectiveness through data-driven decisions. Learn about what business analysts do and what it takes to become one.

February 19, 2021

Article

[Featured Image] Woman in interview
Status: Featured

Common Business Analyst Interview Questions

Reviewing the role of a business analyst and possible business analyst interview questions is a helpful way to prepare for an upcoming job interview.

April 26, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] Two analysts discuss charts on a whiteboard.
Status: Featured

Business Intelligence vs. Business Analytics: What’s the Difference?

Just how similar are business intelligence and business analytics? We dive into how they differ and where they overlap.

September 5, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] Two coworkers look at a desktop computer display.

10 Data Analysis Tools and When to Use Them

Learn about 10 data analysis tools that may benefit you in your professional career. Plus, discover key differentiators between common tools so you can find the right one for you.

August 22, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: IT Business Analyst, working at a desktop computer, evaluating the company's current technology.

IT Business Analyst: Duties, Salary, and How to Become One

Find out what an IT business analyst does and discover how you can get started on a path to land IT business analyst jobs.

February 9, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Team of financial analysts analyzing the organization's financial processes to help improve its profitability.

What Is Financial Analytics? Skills, Jobs, Salary, and More

Learn about the degree, technical skills and experience needed for a career in financial analytics. Find out more about this field and average salaries for financial analytics jobs.

January 6, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] Two coworkers look at a desktop computer display.

10 Data Analysis Tools and When to Use Them

Learn about 10 data analysis tools that may benefit you in your professional career. Plus, discover key differentiators between common tools so you can find the right one for you.

August 22, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: IT Business Analyst, working at a desktop computer, evaluating the company's current technology.

IT Business Analyst: Duties, Salary, and How to Become One

Find out what an IT business analyst does and discover how you can get started on a path to land IT business analyst jobs.

February 9, 2023

Article

Grow key business analysis skills

[Featured Image] A person in a dark blue shirt sits facing a trio of computer monitors in a large open-office space.

How to Become a Certified Business Analyst

Consider advancing your career as a business analyst by becoming a certified business analyst. Here are some of the certifications available.

December 14, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Supply Chain Analyst in an orange shirt sits at a laptop computer

What Is a Supply Chain Analyst? (And How to Become One)

Supply chain analysts help facilitate and manage the complex world of supply chain for companies. There has never been a better time to become a supply chain analyst.

October 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A female business analyst, wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, is standing in front of her desk, holding a laptop. The desk has a desktop computer and other supplies on it.

Business Systems Analyst: Duties, Salary, Jobs, and More

Discover business systems analyst jobs, including responsibilities, skills, and qualifications. Uncover what it takes to become a business analyst and the earning potential.

August 4, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A male, wearing a gray sports jacket and white shirt, is working on his laptop and conferring with a co-worker in his office.

Entry-Level Analyst Jobs, Salaries, and Skills to Get Hired

Use this guide to learn what you need to start your career as an analyst. Find examples of entry-level analyst jobs, see what different fields are paying, and build a pathway for your education and skills to land your first job.

July 20, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man wearing a blue sweater, and glasses collecting and analyzing data sitting in front of his computer.

5 Business Intelligence Tools You Need to Know

These five essential BI tools can help you discover insights to make important business decisions.

April 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A team of business data analysts meet and discuss visualizations as they prepare to share their findings with key stakeholders.

What Does a Business Data Analyst Do? 2024 Career Guide

Business data analysts use the data analysis process to advance their company's business goals.

March 25, 2022

Article

Student walking around campus

How to Get Your First Job: A Guide

Getting your first job can be a confusing process. Here's a guide on how to navigate it.

August 10, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A female business analyst interviews a female employee. Both have their laptops in front of them.

Data Analyst vs. Business Analyst: What’s the Difference?

Learn how data analysts and business analysts work with data to drive better business decisions (and find out which might be a better career fit for you).

April 16, 2021

Article

A woman sitting on the floor at her coffee table studying data analysis on her laptop

Is Data Analytics Hard? Tips for Rising to the Challenge

Build new skills, push through the inevitable rough patches, and increase your confidence as a data analyst with these tips on how to meet the challenge.

April 16, 2021

Article

[Featured Image]: Team of financial analysts analyzing the organization's financial processes to help improve its profitability.

What Is Financial Analytics? Skills, Jobs, Salary, and More

Learn about the degree, technical skills and experience needed for a career in financial analytics. Find out more about this field and average salaries for financial analytics jobs.

January 6, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] A person in a dark blue shirt sits facing a trio of computer monitors in a large open-office space.

How to Become a Certified Business Analyst

Consider advancing your career as a business analyst by becoming a certified business analyst. Here are some of the certifications available.

December 14, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Supply Chain Analyst in an orange shirt sits at a laptop computer

What Is a Supply Chain Analyst? (And How to Become One)

Supply chain analysts help facilitate and manage the complex world of supply chain for companies. There has never been a better time to become a supply chain analyst.

October 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A female business analyst, wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, is standing in front of her desk, holding a laptop. The desk has a desktop computer and other supplies on it.

Business Systems Analyst: Duties, Salary, Jobs, and More

Discover business systems analyst jobs, including responsibilities, skills, and qualifications. Uncover what it takes to become a business analyst and the earning potential.

August 4, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A male, wearing a gray sports jacket and white shirt, is working on his laptop and conferring with a co-worker in his office.

Entry-Level Analyst Jobs, Salaries, and Skills to Get Hired

Use this guide to learn what you need to start your career as an analyst. Find examples of entry-level analyst jobs, see what different fields are paying, and build a pathway for your education and skills to land your first job.

July 20, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man wearing a blue sweater, and glasses collecting and analyzing data sitting in front of his computer.

5 Business Intelligence Tools You Need to Know

These five essential BI tools can help you discover insights to make important business decisions.

April 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A team of business data analysts meet and discuss visualizations as they prepare to share their findings with key stakeholders.

What Does a Business Data Analyst Do? 2024 Career Guide

Business data analysts use the data analysis process to advance their company's business goals.

March 25, 2022

Article

Student walking around campus

How to Get Your First Job: A Guide

Getting your first job can be a confusing process. Here's a guide on how to navigate it.

August 10, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A female business analyst interviews a female employee. Both have their laptops in front of them.

Data Analyst vs. Business Analyst: What’s the Difference?

Learn how data analysts and business analysts work with data to drive better business decisions (and find out which might be a better career fit for you).

April 16, 2021

Article

A woman sitting on the floor at her coffee table studying data analysis on her laptop

Is Data Analytics Hard? Tips for Rising to the Challenge

Build new skills, push through the inevitable rough patches, and increase your confidence as a data analyst with these tips on how to meet the challenge.

April 16, 2021

Article

A business analyst uses data to discover new business insights for a company. They typically focus on improving efficiency and effectiveness, and may work across all areas of business, including IT processes, organizational structure, or supply chain management.

At the entry-level, a business analyst may participate in team efforts to identify and prioritize an organization’s functional and technical needs, use SQL and spreadsheet software to conduct data analysis, and create data visualizations and financial models in order to address crucial business questions.

Similar and adjacent roles include IT business analysts, data analysts, business data analysts, supply chain analysts, and business intelligence analysts.

Learn more about entry-level careers in business analysis:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime