Data scientists are integral to the efficient operation of countless organizations around the world today. Using their expert knowledge of data management, experimental design, and advanced analytics techniques like machine learning and predictive modeling, advanced data scientists use their expertise to ensure organizations have high-quality, actionable insights that improve their decision-making and overall outcomes.

In turn, they’re highly sought-after in the work world. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), for example, the number of job openings for data scientists is projected to grow by 35% between 2022 and 2032. That’s more than 10x the average growth rate for all jobs in the country, which the BLS pegs at just 3 percent during the same period.*

Looking to expand your data science skill set?

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much do data scientists earn? ‎ Data scientists are well-compensated for their in-demand skill set. According to the US BLS, the median annual salary for data scientists in the United States was $103,500 as of May 2022. That’s more than two times the median annual salary for all jobs in the country, which the BLS put at just $46,310 during the same period. Top earners in the field, however, brought in a median annual salary of more than $174,790.* Common factors impacting how much you can expect to earn include your years of experience, geographic location, education level, and professional certifications. ‎ Chevron Right Is machine learning hard? ‎ Machine learning requires you to have extensive knowledge of programming languages, machine learning algorithms, math, and distributed computing to train and create an effective model. Nonetheless, as a data scientist, the professional benefits likely outweigh the potential challenge of effectively learning these skills. Some benefits of machine learning include the ability to automate certain tasks, rapidly analyze data live, and efficiently analyze big data sets for patterns and trends. As an advanced data scientist, you’ll be expected to have a strong grasp of machine learning to effectively perform your responsibilities. Read more: Is Machine Learning Hard? A Guide to Getting Started ‎ Chevron Right What are some advanced data science jobs? ‎ Your skill set as an advanced data scientist may prepare you for several other related positions, including data engineer, data architect, and machine learning engineer. Much like data scientists, these positions command competitive salaries and are highly sought after by employers. Read more: 6 In-Demand Data Scientist Jobs in 2024 ‎

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Data Scientists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/data-scientists.htm.” Accessed February 5, 2024.