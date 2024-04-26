6 In-Demand Data Scientist Jobs in 2024
Data science jobs are increasing in demand as big data and technology industries grow. Find out which jobs are the hottest and how to prepare for your career.
November 17, 2022
Article
As an advanced data scientist, you’ll lead data science projects, build machine learning models, and analyze datasets to identify actionable insights for organizations. Grow your data science career with these job-relevant resources today.
Data science jobs are increasing in demand as big data and technology industries grow. Find out which jobs are the hottest and how to prepare for your career.
November 17, 2022
Article
While it's not always necessary to hold a master's in data science, earning an advanced degree does feature several benefits. Learn more about whether it's right for you.
January 24, 2023
Article
A PhD in data science prepares you for some of the most cutting-edge research in the field and can advance your career. But, whether you should pursue one depends on your own personal goals and resources. Learn more inside.
October 7, 2022
Article
Ready or not, AI is here – and it’s developing faster than ever. Learn some of the potential pros and cons of working with artificial intelligence.
January 9, 2024
Article
Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.
March 15, 2023
Article
Ready or not, AI is here – and it’s developing faster than ever. Learn some of the potential pros and cons of working with artificial intelligence.
January 9, 2024
Article
Boost your data science career
Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.
November 11, 2022
Article
Learn about the different Microsoft certification paths, levels, and career opportunities.
August 16, 2022
Article
With a master’s degree in data science, you may qualify for more advanced roles and higher salaries thanks to the specialized knowledge you'll gain. Learn more.
August 10, 2022
Article
Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.
July 12, 2022
Article
Machine learning projects are a great way to practice your skills and develop your portfolio. Test yourself and prepare for a future career as a machine learning expert with these engaging projects.
June 30, 2022
Article
Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.
May 6, 2022
Article
Explore this guide discussing what you can expect during a data science interview and example data science interview questions. You'll also learn how best to prepare for a data science interview, including tips on practice and job research.
April 12, 2022
Article
Deep learning is a method that trains computers to process information in a way that mimics human neural processes. Learn more about deep learning examples and applications in this article.
April 5, 2022
Article
Learn about the effectiveness of different management styles and how to determine which management style you should use in different situations.
March 1, 2023
Article
Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.
November 11, 2022
Article
Learn about the different Microsoft certification paths, levels, and career opportunities.
August 16, 2022
Article
With a master’s degree in data science, you may qualify for more advanced roles and higher salaries thanks to the specialized knowledge you'll gain. Learn more.
August 10, 2022
Article
Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.
July 12, 2022
Article
Machine learning projects are a great way to practice your skills and develop your portfolio. Test yourself and prepare for a future career as a machine learning expert with these engaging projects.
June 30, 2022
Article
Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.
May 6, 2022
Article
Explore this guide discussing what you can expect during a data science interview and example data science interview questions. You'll also learn how best to prepare for a data science interview, including tips on practice and job research.
April 12, 2022
Article
Deep learning is a method that trains computers to process information in a way that mimics human neural processes. Learn more about deep learning examples and applications in this article.
April 5, 2022
Article
Data scientists are integral to the efficient operation of countless organizations around the world today. Using their expert knowledge of data management, experimental design, and advanced analytics techniques like machine learning and predictive modeling, advanced data scientists use their expertise to ensure organizations have high-quality, actionable insights that improve their decision-making and overall outcomes.
In turn, they’re highly sought-after in the work world. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), for example, the number of job openings for data scientists is projected to grow by 35% between 2022 and 2032. That’s more than 10x the average growth rate for all jobs in the country, which the BLS pegs at just 3 percent during the same period.*
Looking to expand your data science skill set? Advance your career as a data professional and learn more about Coursera with these job-relevant resources:
Machine Learning Models: What They Are and How to Build Them
Data scientists are well-compensated for their in-demand skill set. According to the US BLS, the median annual salary for data scientists in the United States was $103,500 as of May 2022. That’s more than two times the median annual salary for all jobs in the country, which the BLS put at just $46,310 during the same period. Top earners in the field, however, brought in a median annual salary of more than $174,790.*
Common factors impacting how much you can expect to earn include your years of experience, geographic location, education level, and professional certifications.
Machine learning requires you to have extensive knowledge of programming languages, machine learning algorithms, math, and distributed computing to train and create an effective model. Nonetheless, as a data scientist, the professional benefits likely outweigh the potential challenge of effectively learning these skills. Some benefits of machine learning include the ability to automate certain tasks, rapidly analyze data live, and efficiently analyze big data sets for patterns and trends.
As an advanced data scientist, you’ll be expected to have a strong grasp of machine learning to effectively perform your responsibilities.
Read more: Is Machine Learning Hard? A Guide to Getting Started
Your skill set as an advanced data scientist may prepare you for several other related positions, including data engineer, data architect, and machine learning engineer. Much like data scientists, these positions command competitive salaries and are highly sought after by employers.
Read more: 6 In-Demand Data Scientist Jobs in 2024
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Data Scientists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/data-scientists.htm.” Accessed February 5, 2024.