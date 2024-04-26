Advance Your Data Scientist Career

As an advanced data scientist, you’ll lead data science projects, build machine learning models, and analyze datasets to identify actionable insights for organizations. Grow your data science career with these job-relevant resources today.

6 In-Demand Data Scientist Jobs in 2024

Data science jobs are increasing in demand as big data and technology industries grow. Find out which jobs are the hottest and how to prepare for your career.

November 17, 2022

Is a Master’s Degree in Data Science Worth It?

While it's not always necessary to hold a master's in data science, earning an advanced degree does feature several benefits. Learn more about whether it's right for you.

January 24, 2023

Getting a PhD in Data Science: What You Need to Know

A PhD in data science prepares you for some of the most cutting-edge research in the field and can advance your career. But, whether you should pursue one depends on your own personal goals and resources. Learn more inside.

October 7, 2022

5 Benefits of AI to Know in 2024 (+ 3 Risks to Watch Out For)

Ready or not, AI is here – and it’s developing faster than ever. Learn some of the potential pros and cons of working with artificial intelligence.

January 9, 2024

What Are Leadership Skills, and Why Are They Important?

Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.

March 15, 2023

8 Management Styles in Business: Choosing the Best Fit

Learn about the effectiveness of different management styles and how to determine which management style you should use in different situations.

March 1, 2023

Boost your data science career

What Is Predictive Analytics? Benefits, Examples, and More

Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.

November 11, 2022

Microsoft Certification Path Guide: How to Create a Roadmap

Learn about the different Microsoft certification paths, levels, and career opportunities.

August 16, 2022

Master's in Data Science: Your Guide

With a master’s degree in data science, you may qualify for more advanced roles and higher salaries thanks to the specialized knowledge you'll gain. Learn more.

August 10, 2022

Advanced Analytics: Definition, Benefits, and Use Cases

Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.

July 12, 2022

7 Machine Learning Projects to Build Your Skills

Machine learning projects are a great way to practice your skills and develop your portfolio. Test yourself and prepare for a future career as a machine learning expert with these engaging projects.

June 30, 2022

10 Machine Learning Algorithms to Know in 2024

Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.

May 6, 2022

30 Data Scientist Interview Questions + Tips (2024 Guide)

Explore this guide discussing what you can expect during a data science interview and example data science interview questions. You'll also learn how best to prepare for a data science interview, including tips on practice and job research.

April 12, 2022

What Is Deep Learning? Definition, Examples, and Careers

Deep learning is a method that trains computers to process information in a way that mimics human neural processes. Learn more about deep learning examples and applications in this article.

April 5, 2022

5 SQL Certifications for Your Data Career in 2024

A database or SQL certification may help you reach your goals in the world of data science. Here are five to consider.

February 18, 2021

Data scientists are integral to the efficient operation of countless organizations around the world today. Using their expert knowledge of data management, experimental design, and advanced analytics techniques like machine learning and predictive modeling, advanced data scientists use their expertise to ensure organizations have high-quality, actionable insights that improve their decision-making and overall outcomes. 

In turn, they’re highly sought-after in the work world. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), for example, the number of job openings for data scientists is projected to grow by 35% between 2022 and 2032. That’s more than 10x the average growth rate for all jobs in the country, which the BLS pegs at just 3 percent during the same period.*

Looking to expand your data science skill set? Advance your career as a data professional and learn more about Coursera with these job-relevant resources: 

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Data Scientists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/data-scientists.htm.” Accessed February 5, 2024. 