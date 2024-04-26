Advance Your Machine Learning Engineer Career

The demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence professionals is high and growing*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to advance your machine learning career.

Coursera Logo
[Featured Image] A machine learning student works on a machine learning project on their laptop in a library at a wooden table. They're wearing headphones and there is a stack of books next to their computer.
Status: Featured

7 Machine Learning Projects to Build Your Skills

Machine learning projects are a great way to practice your skills and develop your portfolio. Test yourself and prepare for a future career as a machine learning expert with these engaging projects.

June 30, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A group of people are having a meeting at a table.
Status: Featured

10 Machine Learning Interview Questions (+ Tips to Answer Them)

Machine learning interviews give you the opportunity to showcase your skills, knowledge, and work. Read on to find some of the most common questions you can expect to be asked and find tips on how you can answer them with confidence.

April 1, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A quantum algorithm researcher working on a project.
Status: Featured

Quantum Machine Learning: What It Is, How It Works, and More

Quantum computing promises a quantum leap in processing power that could have big potential for machine learning. Explore this fascinating – and potentially game-changing – technology inside.

October 21, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young Black woman in a navy blue top smiles as she looks at her laptop.

Is a Master’s Degree in Data Science Worth It?

While it's not always necessary to hold a master's in data science, earning an advanced degree does feature several benefits. Learn more about whether it's right for you.

January 24, 2023

Article

[Featured image]An AI engineer in a blue shirt reviews code while sitting in front of a desktop computer monitor.

AI Ethics: What It Is and Why It Matters

AI ethics in technological advancements can help foster a world with less bias and more fairness. Here’s what it is and why it matters.

January 12, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A machine learning engineer wears a blue blazer and glasses and proofreads their machine learning resume.

Machine Learning Resume: Tips, Examples, and Writing Guide

A well-crafted machine learning resume can help you stand out from the crowd. Learn what you can do to craft an eye-catching resume that lands your an interview—and maybe even a job.

November 15, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young Black woman in a navy blue top smiles as she looks at her laptop.

Is a Master’s Degree in Data Science Worth It?

While it's not always necessary to hold a master's in data science, earning an advanced degree does feature several benefits. Learn more about whether it's right for you.

January 24, 2023

Article

[Featured image]An AI engineer in a blue shirt reviews code while sitting in front of a desktop computer monitor.

AI Ethics: What It Is and Why It Matters

AI ethics in technological advancements can help foster a world with less bias and more fairness. Here’s what it is and why it matters.

January 12, 2023

Article

Take your ML skills to the next level with leading companies and universities

[Featured Image]: A male AI engineer with short brown hair and wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt, is sitting at his desk working on a laptop computer. There is another computer monitor on his desk.

How Much Do AI Engineers Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Artificial intelligence engineers use their technical expertise to program machines to think like the human brain. Here’s how much they’re earning—by experience, industry, and location.

September 21, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: Two data scientists, one female, with long black hair, wearing a green top, and one male, wearing a blue shirt, are conferring with each other, in a room with a white desk, computer monitors and other machines.

What Is Machine Learning in Health Care?

Learn more about machine learning in healthcare. Find out how artificial intelligence can improve health care and what exciting careers are available in this field.

September 9, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man wearing glasses works on a laptop computer.

Machine Learning in Finance: 10 Applications and Use Cases

Learn more about machine learning in finance with this article that covers applications, use cases, and careers.

August 5, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] Person reading data from two separate computer screens

Big Data Engineer Salary: Your 2024 Pay Guide

Big data engineer is one of the fastest growing jobs in technology, with salaries to match the demand. Here’s a guide to what big data engineers can earn.

May 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two coworkers discuss a project at a desktop computer.

Machine Learning Engineer Salary: How Much Can You Make?

A machine learning engineer's salary can be many times more than the median income in the United States. Learn how much you can expect to earn from this in-demand career. 

May 13, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man works at a dual-monitor desktop.

Learning Data Engineer Skills: Career Paths and Courses

Discover more about the core data engineer skills and how to become a data engineer with this guide from Coursera. Data engineering is in high demand. Learn the skills so that you can build the data engineer competencies required in today’s job market.

May 13, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two machine learning professionals discuss machine learning algorithms on their computer.

10 Machine Learning Algorithms to Know in 2024

Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.

May 6, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Man at computer working on organizing data

What Is a Big Data Engineer? A 2024 Career Guide

A career as a big data engineer requires education and work experience, with many professionals opting to get certified. Discover what big data engineers do, what the job opportunities are, and how to get started.

April 5, 2022

Article

Female data engineer sits in front of a dual computer screen looking at data visualizations and writing in a notebook

What Is a Data Engineer? A Guide to This In-Demand Career

Big data is changing the way we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data.

February 17, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A machine learning engineer wears a blue blazer and glasses and proofreads their machine learning resume.

Machine Learning Resume: Tips, Examples, and Writing Guide

A well-crafted machine learning resume can help you stand out from the crowd. Learn what you can do to craft an eye-catching resume that lands your an interview—and maybe even a job.

November 15, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A male AI engineer with short brown hair and wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt, is sitting at his desk working on a laptop computer. There is another computer monitor on his desk.

How Much Do AI Engineers Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Artificial intelligence engineers use their technical expertise to program machines to think like the human brain. Here’s how much they’re earning—by experience, industry, and location.

September 21, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: Two data scientists, one female, with long black hair, wearing a green top, and one male, wearing a blue shirt, are conferring with each other, in a room with a white desk, computer monitors and other machines.

What Is Machine Learning in Health Care?

Learn more about machine learning in healthcare. Find out how artificial intelligence can improve health care and what exciting careers are available in this field.

September 9, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man wearing glasses works on a laptop computer.

Machine Learning in Finance: 10 Applications and Use Cases

Learn more about machine learning in finance with this article that covers applications, use cases, and careers.

August 5, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] Person reading data from two separate computer screens

Big Data Engineer Salary: Your 2024 Pay Guide

Big data engineer is one of the fastest growing jobs in technology, with salaries to match the demand. Here’s a guide to what big data engineers can earn.

May 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two coworkers discuss a project at a desktop computer.

Machine Learning Engineer Salary: How Much Can You Make?

A machine learning engineer's salary can be many times more than the median income in the United States. Learn how much you can expect to earn from this in-demand career. 

May 13, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man works at a dual-monitor desktop.

Learning Data Engineer Skills: Career Paths and Courses

Discover more about the core data engineer skills and how to become a data engineer with this guide from Coursera. Data engineering is in high demand. Learn the skills so that you can build the data engineer competencies required in today’s job market.

May 13, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two machine learning professionals discuss machine learning algorithms on their computer.

10 Machine Learning Algorithms to Know in 2024

Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.

May 6, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Man at computer working on organizing data

What Is a Big Data Engineer? A 2024 Career Guide

A career as a big data engineer requires education and work experience, with many professionals opting to get certified. Discover what big data engineers do, what the job opportunities are, and how to get started.

April 5, 2022

Article

Female data engineer sits in front of a dual computer screen looking at data visualizations and writing in a notebook

What Is a Data Engineer? A Guide to This In-Demand Career

Big data is changing the way we do business and creating a need for data engineers who can collect and manage large quantities of data.

February 17, 2021

Article

Machine learning and artificial intelligence jobs are among the fastest growing in the world*. When you’re ready to advance to your next role, you'll have plenty of career paths to choose from. Learn more about how to sharpen your skills and prepare for an advanced machine learning engineer role with Coursera:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime

*World Economic Forum. "Future of Jobs Report 2023, ​​https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2023.pdf.” Accessed February 9, 2024.