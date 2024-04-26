AI and Machine Learning

AI and machine learning are driving innovation across industries. Learn more about generative AI, large language models, and more with these resources.

[Featured image] A person in a purple shirt with over-ear headphones and glasses sits in front of a laptop working on ChatGPT.
What Is ChatGPT? (and How to Use It)

Learn more about what ChatGPT is and how best to use it safely and responsibly.

February 1, 2023

[Featured Image] A woman uses her mobile phone in a coffee shop.
What Is Machine Learning? Definition, Types, and Examples

Machine learning is a common type of artificial intelligence. Learn more about this exciting technology, how it works, and the major types powering the services and applications we rely on every day.

September 11, 2023

[Featured image]An AI engineer in a blue shirt reviews code while sitting in front of a desktop computer monitor.
AI Ethics: What It Is and Why It Matters

AI ethics in technological advancements can help foster a world with less bias and more fairness. Here’s what it is and why it matters.

January 12, 2023

[Featured image] A portrait of Google AI Research Director Anoop Sinha

6 Questions With a Google AI Research Director

Anoop Sinha has over 20 years of experience in computer science. Read on to learn more about the tools, skills, and growth opportunities that have made a difference in his career.

April 26, 2024

[Featured Image] A machine learning engineer uses her laptop at home to review her knowledge of large language models.

What Are Large Language Models?

Learn how large language models change the way that artificial intelligence communicates.

April 18, 2024

[Featured Image] A student wearing headphones and working on a laptop learns what a prompt pattern is during an online prompt engineering class.

What Is a Prompt Pattern?

Learn about prompt patterns as a tool within prompt engineering to create reusable prompts when interacting with LLMs.

April 18, 2024

AI and machine learning courses

AI and machine learning are changing the way we work, creating new roles and shifting the way businesses innovate. If you're interested in learning about AI and machine learning, we've gathered free articles and resources on those and other data-centric topics, including:

  • Data analytics

  • Data basics

  • Data science

  • Generative AI and ChatGPT

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

