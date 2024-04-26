What Is ChatGPT? (and How to Use It)
Learn more about what ChatGPT is and how best to use it safely and responsibly.
February 1, 2023
Article
AI and machine learning are driving innovation across industries. Learn more about generative AI, large language models, and more with these resources.
February 1, 2023
Article
Machine learning is a common type of artificial intelligence. Learn more about this exciting technology, how it works, and the major types powering the services and applications we rely on every day.
September 11, 2023
Article
Anoop Sinha has over 20 years of experience in computer science. Read on to learn more about the tools, skills, and growth opportunities that have made a difference in his career.
April 26, 2024
Article
Learn how large language models change the way that artificial intelligence communicates.
April 18, 2024
Article
Anoop Sinha has over 20 years of experience in computer science. Read on to learn more about the tools, skills, and growth opportunities that have made a difference in his career.
April 26, 2024
Article
AI and machine learning courses
Learn more about how artificial intelligence disrupts industries and affects jobs.
April 17, 2024
Article
Explore the speed and syntax nuances in the MATLAB versus Python debate with this comprehensive guide for making informed choices in scientific computing.
April 11, 2024
Article
Explore a career as an information designer and the daily responsibilities you may face. Discover the necessary skills, potential salary, job outlook, and tips on how to start down this exciting career path.
April 11, 2024
Article
Learn about the average neural engineer salary and understand how various factors might influence it.
April 11, 2024
Article
Discover seven examples of generative AI use cases to provide better customer service, meet business goals, and manage growth, including Wendy’s, CarMax, SixFlags, GE Appliances, and more.
April 11, 2024
Article
Hadoop is an open-source framework that data professionals use for analysis. Learn more about Hadoop architecture with our Hadoop architecture explanation, including how big data and Hadoop architecture interact.
April 11, 2024
Article
Learn about the different types of generative AI models and their varying capabilities as you decide which one to implement.
April 11, 2024
Article
Learn how virtual reality works and the fundamentals for creating an effective VR experience.
April 11, 2024
Article
Learn about prompt patterns as a tool within prompt engineering to create reusable prompts when interacting with LLMs.
April 18, 2024
Article
AI and machine learning are changing the way we work, creating new roles and shifting the way businesses innovate. If you're interested in learning about AI and machine learning, we've gathered free articles and resources on those and other data-centric topics, including:
Data analytics
Data basics
Data science
Generative AI and ChatGPT
Employers increasingly value continuous learning and skill enhancement. Completing a beginner's Artificial Intelligence course could enhance job applications or may open other career opportunities. Enrolling in a beginner's Artificial Intelligence course is a step forward in your professional journey!
Machine learning is in some ways a hybrid field, existing at the intersection of computer science, data science, and algorithms and mathematical theory. On the computer science side, machine learning engineers and other professionals in this field typically need strong software engineering skills, from fundamentals like confident programming and coding ability to big picture familiarity with system design principles.
A familiarity with data science concepts is also important, particularly skills in data modeling and evaluation to ensure that the algorithms perform well and become more, not less accurate over time. And, because machine learning relies heavily on algorithms as well as the statistics and probability principles that underlie them, a solid theoretical background in mathematics can also be invaluable.
Online ChatGPT courses offer a convenient and flexible way to enhance your knowledge or learn new ChatGPT skills. Choose from a wide range of ChatGPT courses offered by top universities and industry leaders tailored to various skill levels.