As an entry-level data analyst, you’ll be gleaning insights from data to answer questions and solve problems that inform business decisions. Get started on this career path with the resources below.

What Does a Data Analyst Do? Your 2024 Career Guide

A data analyst gathers, cleans, and studies data sets to help solve problems. Here's how you can start on a path to become one.

December 16, 2020

Entry-Level Data Analyst: What They Do + How to Get Started

Data analysts glean insights from data to help businesses make better decisions. Learn what you can expect from an entry-level data analyst position and how to get started today.

June 6, 2022

How to Become a Data Analyst (with or Without a Degree)

If you enjoy working with numbers and solving puzzles, a career as a data analyst could be a good fit.

April 16, 2021

Certified Data Analyst: How to Become One, Salary, and More

As a certified data analyst, you can work in various industries with the potential for a competitive salary and career progression. Learn more about data analyst careers.

January 23, 2023

7 Popular Data Analytics Certifications: Your 2024 Guide

Whether you’re just getting started or are already established, obtaining a certification or certificate in data analytics can help you reach your professional goals. 

May 11, 2022

How to Get Your First Job: A Guide

Getting your first job can be a confusing process. Here's a guide on how to navigate it.

August 10, 2021

How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Learn how much you can expect to make as a data analyst, with tips to boost your salary.

June 24, 2021

12 Data Analytics Books for Beginners: A 2024 Reading List

Immerse yourself in the language, ideas, and trends of data with this 2024 data analyst reading list.

June 4, 2021

15 Data Analyst Interview Questions and Answers

Enter your data analyst interview with confidence by preparing with these 15 interview questions.

June 4, 2021

Data Analyst Cover Letter: 2024 Sample and Guide

Write a winning cover letter to help you get those data analyst job interviews.

June 4, 2021

What Degree Do I Need to Become a Data Analyst?

Do you need a degree to become a data analyst? If so, which one? Learn these answers and more.

May 6, 2021

How to Build a Data Analyst Portfolio: Tips for Success

Learn how to build a winning data analytics portfolio, even with no prior job experience.

May 6, 2021

Data Analyst vs. Business Analyst: What’s the Difference?

Learn how data analysts and business analysts work with data to drive better business decisions (and find out which might be a better career fit for you).

April 16, 2021

4 Data Analyst Career Paths: Your Guide to Leveling Up

Getting a job as a data analyst can open up a variety of exciting career paths, including data science, management, consulting, or specialization.

April 16, 2021

7 In-Demand Data Analyst Skills to Get You Hired in 2024

Transitioning to a career in data analytics can mean stable employment in a high-paying industry once you have the right skills.

April 16, 2021

Data analysts collect, clean, and interpret data sets to drive better business decisions. They can work in many industries, including business, technology, finance, science, medicine, and government.

As an entry-level data analyst, you’ll be expected to know the basics of data collection, modeling, analysis, and visualization. You’ll need to know how to use software tools like Microsoft Excel, SQL, or Tableau to pull data sets and organize them before synthesizing the insights for a business use case and presenting them to stakeholders.

Similar roles include data scientist, business analyst, market research analyst, and business intelligence analyst

Read more about entry-level data analyst careers and tips:

