Data analysts collect, clean, and interpret data sets to drive better business decisions. They can work in many industries, including business, technology, finance, science, medicine, and government.

As an entry-level data analyst, you’ll be expected to know the basics of data collection, modeling, analysis, and visualization. You’ll need to know how to use software tools like Microsoft Excel, SQL, or Tableau to pull data sets and organize them before synthesizing the insights for a business use case and presenting them to stakeholders.

Similar roles include data scientist, business analyst, market research analyst, and business intelligence analyst.

Read more about entry-level data analyst careers and tips:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does an entry-level data analyst make? ‎ Entry-level data analysts can expect to make an average base salary of $63,537 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor. That number goes up to $73,127 per year with 1-3 years of experience. Glassdoor. Data Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/data-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,12.htm. Accessed February 5, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a data analyst? ‎ To become a data analyst, you’ll want to gain skills in data analysis, programming languages like SQL, Python, or R, and Microsoft Excel. Many entry-level data analyst jobs seek candidates with bachelor’s degrees, so it might be helpful to earn a degree in a related field. Build your skills with a professional certificate and start conducting data analysis, before applying for entry-level jobs and internships. ‎ Chevron Right What skills should you list in a data analyst resume? ‎ Some skills to add to a data analyst resume include data analysis (highlight examples of collecting, cleaning, interpreting, and visualizing data), programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R, experience with programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, SAS, and Tableau, communication, problem solving, and project management. ‎