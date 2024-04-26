What Does a Data Analyst Do? Your 2024 Career Guide
A data analyst gathers, cleans, and studies data sets to help solve problems. Here's how you can start on a path to become one.
December 16, 2020
As an entry-level data analyst, you’ll be gleaning insights from data to answer questions and solve problems that inform business decisions. Get started on this career path with the resources below.
Data analysts glean insights from data to help businesses make better decisions. Learn what you can expect from an entry-level data analyst position and how to get started today.
June 6, 2022
As a certified data analyst, you can work in various industries with the potential for a competitive salary and career progression. Learn more about data analyst careers.
January 23, 2023
Whether you’re just getting started or are already established, obtaining a certification or certificate in data analytics can help you reach your professional goals.
May 11, 2022
As a certified data analyst, you can work in various industries with the potential for a competitive salary and career progression. Learn more about data analyst careers.
January 23, 2023
Learn the basics of data analysis
Data analysts collect, clean, and interpret data sets to drive better business decisions. They can work in many industries, including business, technology, finance, science, medicine, and government.
As an entry-level data analyst, you’ll be expected to know the basics of data collection, modeling, analysis, and visualization. You’ll need to know how to use software tools like Microsoft Excel, SQL, or Tableau to pull data sets and organize them before synthesizing the insights for a business use case and presenting them to stakeholders.
Similar roles include data scientist, business analyst, market research analyst, and business intelligence analyst.
Read more about entry-level data analyst careers and tips:
Entry-level data analysts can expect to make an average base salary of $63,537 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor. That number goes up to $73,127 per year with 1-3 years of experience. Glassdoor. Data Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/data-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,12.htm. Accessed February 5, 2024.
To become a data analyst, you’ll want to gain skills in data analysis, programming languages like SQL, Python, or R, and Microsoft Excel. Many entry-level data analyst jobs seek candidates with bachelor’s degrees, so it might be helpful to earn a degree in a related field. Build your skills with a professional certificate and start conducting data analysis, before applying for entry-level jobs and internships.
Some skills to add to a data analyst resume include data analysis (highlight examples of collecting, cleaning, interpreting, and visualizing data), programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R, experience with programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, SAS, and Tableau, communication, problem solving, and project management.