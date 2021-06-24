How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2022 Salary Guide

Data analysts use mathematical and analytical methods to transform data into better data-driven business decisions. As the amount of data available to businesses increases, so too does the demand for skilled data analysts to process and interpret it. Data analysts are typically paid well for their skills.
In this article, you’ll learn how much data analysts earn on average, as well as how various factors, like experience, industry, location, and job title can impact your data analyst salary. If you’re interested in starting or advancing your career as a data analyst, we’ll also talk about some ways you may be able to boost your earning potential.
The average base pay for a data analyst in the United States in December 2022 is $62,382, according to job listing site Glassdoor [1]. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a median annual salary of $82,326 [2], while human resources consulting firm Robert Half lists a midpoint salary for a data analyst at $106,500 [3].
While this range varies, each of these salary figures is significantly higher than the mean annual salary across all occupations in the United States, $58,260 [4].
Several factors can influence how much your salary will be as a data analyst. Let’s take a closer look at a few of these considerations.
One of the biggest factors that can influence your salary is your level of experience. In general, the more years you spend working as a data analyst, the more you can expect to earn. Here's how experience can impact your data analyst salary, according to Glassdoor [1]:
2 to 4 years (Senior Data Analyst): $95,304
5 to 7 years (Senior Data Analyst IV): $128,321
8+ years (Principal Data Analyst): $143,837
Moving into a leadership role can further boost your earning potential. Glassdoor reports that analytics managers earn an average salary of $129,620 in the US, while directors of analytics earn $169,723 [5, 6].
Just about every industry can use data analytics to drive better business decisions. But the industry you choose to work in can have an impact on your pay. The industries where demand for data professionals is highest tend to be the same industries that pay the most on average.
Finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information technology, management, and manufacturing represent more than three quarters of data job openings, according to The Quant Crunch, an IBM report on the demand for data science skills [7].
Where you live can also have a big impact on how much you can make as a data analyst. Typically, working in a big city like San Francisco, New York, Boston, or Washington, DC correlates to a higher salary (as well as a higher cost of living). As more and more companies employ a geographically dispersed workforce (including remote workers), it’s common for companies to offer location-based salaries—salaries that take into account location rather than merit alone.
According to Robert Half, these are the midpoint salaries for data analysts in the following large US cities:
San Francisco: $151,230
New York: $149,633
Boston: $142,710
Washington, DC: $141,645
Chicago: $132,060
Phoenix: $125,670
Getting a job as a data analyst might be the first step in your data career. As you gain experience and new data science skills, you might move into a more advanced or specialized position. Here are a few of them, along with their average US base salaries according to Glassdoor.
Business analyst: $91,491
Database administrator: $97,166
Business intelligence analyst: $83,612
Statistician: $82,562
Data engineer: $114,196
Data scientist: $122,969
Data architect: $153,489
Analytics manager: $129,620
Machine learning engineer: $123,804
Read more about where your career in data analytics might take you.
As big data keeps getting bigger, so too does the need for skilled data analysts who can transform information into actionable insights for companies. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that data analyst jobs will grow 25 percent between 2020 and 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations [2].
This is likely fueled by the fact that more and more companies are adopting big data analytics. More than 80 percent of companies surveyed in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2020 report said they’d be using big data by 2025. In the same report, data analysts and scientists appeared at the top of the list of jobs with increasing demand across industries [8].
Start building the job-ready skills you need in less than six months with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn key analytical skills, including SQL, R, and Tableau, directly from Google’s own team of data professionals and earn a shareable certificate from an industry leader for your resume.
course
This course presents a gentle introduction into the concepts of data analysis, the role of a Data Analyst, and the tools that are used to perform daily ...
4.8
(6,341 ratings)
177,047 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Spreadsheet, Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel
If a course on data analytics is more your preference, Introduction to Data Analytics offered by IBM on Coursera provides an introduction to the concepts of data analysis, the role of a Data Analyst, and the tools that are used to perform daily functions.
Data analytics is a skill-heavy field, and companies are often willing to pay for the right skills. Payscale.com, a job listing site, reports that the following five skills are associated with the biggest salary bumps:
Looking at job listings for companies you’d like to work for can give you a better idea of the skills they’re hiring for. If a skill is listed toward the top of a job listing or mentioned multiple times, there’s a good chance it’s a priority for the company. When you go to apply, be sure to include that particular skill from your skill set in your resume, as well as in your cover letter.
While it’s not always necessary to have a degree to get a job as a data analyst, a bachelor’s degree is the most common entry-level education. Furthering your education with a master’s degree or certification could also elevate your earning potential (and your job prospects). Data analysts with a master’s degree in data analytics or other computer science-related fields could earn some $15,000 more than those with just a bachelor’s.
Certifications and professional certificates can validate your skills to employers for a fraction of the cost of a degree. Certifications generally fall into one of two categories, general certifications in data analytics or databases and vendor-specific certifications in technology like Microsoft Azure or SAS.
Before pursuing a certification, be sure to look at job posts you may want to apply for to see what’s required or suggested.
Read more: 5 SQL Certifications for Your Data Career
Nearly one in three employees accepted the salary for their most recent job without negotiating, according to a survey by Glassdoor [9]. Another way to potentially increase your salary is to ask if the amount offered is open to negotiation.
As you apply for jobs, research what others are earning as data analysts, as well as what cash compensation you might expect based on your location, experience, and available job listings. Many job listing sites offer calculators to help you come up with an estimate. When you know your worth (and a realistic salary range), you can better negotiate once you’re offered a job.
For more tips on how to negotiate your salary, check out this post on the Coursera blog.
