How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2022 Salary Guide

Data analysts use mathematical and analytical methods to transform data into better data-driven business decisions. As the amount of data available to businesses increases, so too does the demand for skilled data analysts to process and interpret it. Data analysts are typically paid well for their skills.

In this article, you’ll learn how much data analysts earn on average, as well as how various factors, like experience, industry, location, and job title can impact your data analyst salary. If you’re interested in starting or advancing your career as a data analyst, we’ll also talk about some ways you may be able to boost your earning potential.

What is an average data analyst's salary?

The average base pay for a data analyst in the United States in December 2022 is $62,382, according to job listing site Glassdoor [1]. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a median annual salary of $82,326 [2], while human resources consulting firm Robert Half lists a midpoint salary for a data analyst at $106,500 [3].

While this range varies, each of these salary figures is significantly higher than the mean annual salary across all occupations in the United States, $58,260 [4].

Several factors can influence how much your salary will be as a data analyst. Let’s take a closer look at a few of these considerations.

Data analyst salaries by experience

One of the biggest factors that can influence your salary is your level of experience. In general, the more years you spend working as a data analyst, the more you can expect to earn. Here's how experience can impact your data analyst salary, according to Glassdoor [1]:

  • 2 to 4 years (Senior Data Analyst): $95,304

  • 5 to 7 years (Senior Data Analyst IV): $128,321

  • 8+ years (Principal Data Analyst): $143,837

Moving into a leadership role can further boost your earning potential. Glassdoor reports that analytics managers earn an average salary of $129,620 in the US, while directors of analytics earn $169,723 [5, 6].

Data analyst salaries by industry

Just about every industry can use data analytics to drive better business decisions. But the industry you choose to work in can have an impact on your pay. The industries where demand for data professionals is highest tend to be the same industries that pay the most on average. 

Finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information technology, management, and manufacturing represent more than three quarters of data job openings, according to The Quant Crunch, an IBM report on the demand for data science skills [7].

Data analyst salaries by location

Where you live can also have a big impact on how much you can make as a data analyst. Typically, working in a big city like San Francisco, New York, Boston, or Washington, DC correlates to a higher salary (as well as a higher cost of living). As more and more companies employ a geographically dispersed workforce (including remote workers), it’s common for companies to offer location-based salaries—salaries that take into account location rather than merit alone.

According to Robert Half, these are the midpoint salaries for data analysts in the following large US cities:

  • San Francisco: $151,230

  • New York: $149,633

  • Boston: $142,710

  • Washington, DC: $141,645

  • Chicago: $132,060

  • Phoenix: $125,670

Salaries for other data professionals

Getting a job as a data analyst might be the first step in your data career. As you gain experience and new data science skills, you might move into a more advanced or specialized position. Here are a few of them, along with their average US base salaries according to Glassdoor. 

Read more about where your career in data analytics might take you.

Job outlook for data analysts

As big data keeps getting bigger, so too does the need for skilled data analysts who can transform information into actionable insights for companies. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that data analyst jobs will grow 25 percent between 2020 and 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations [2].

This is likely fueled by the fact that more and more companies are adopting big data analytics. More than 80 percent of companies surveyed in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2020 report said they’d be using big data by 2025. In the same report, data analysts and scientists appeared at the top of the list of jobs with increasing demand across industries [8].

Next steps

Start building the job-ready skills you need in less than six months with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn key analytical skills, including SQL, R, and Tableau, directly from Google’s own team of data professionals and earn a shareable certificate from an industry leader for your resume.

Placeholder