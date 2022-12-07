Your Database Administrator Career Guide

Data is big business, with more companies using it to inform decisions, produce products, and target specific audiences. Advances in technology have improved the collection of data dramatically. The way companies interpret and store data is critical—which is where the role of a database administrator comes in.
Starting a career as a database administrator requires a combination of educational attainment, workplace and technical skills, experience, and continued professional development. It's a popular career choice with a higher-than-average salary in the field, a promising career outlook, and career advancement options [1].
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, database administrators have an expected 9 percent growth between 2021 and 2031, which is about average. This equates to around 11,500 positions per year [1]. Career progression is possible, with many database administrators becoming database architects.
Database administrators are responsible for setting up databases appropriate for the company's needs, storing data, and managing databases. This ensures the organization and accessibility of data for companies' strategic gain, and security systems are in place to protect sensitive data. Quick access to critical information is vital for customer service, compliance, and use in business development.
The role of a database administrator varies according to the industry you work in and the type of data you're managing, but typically, you'll have the following duties:
Identifying the needs of the user and an appropriate database
Considering the need for storage space, network requirements, and memory when creating databases
Designing and building databases in line with user requirements
Updating databases and associated servers and applications
Creating user profiles and access and permission
Completing regular tests of database functionality
Creating a backup and recovery system
Ensuring organizational data is secure
Monitoring technical support of databases
Using the database to produce queries for reports
Database administration calls on a combination of workplace and technical skills to build and manage databases and work with staff who need access. These include:
Knowledge of computer operating systems
Microsoft Access
Oracle
HTML
SQL
Linux
Java
Unix
Sybase
Attention to detail
Ability to prioritize
Logical thinking
Detail-oriented
Problem-solving ability
Highly organized
Excellent communication
Analytical approach
Many database administrators work in-house, looking after internal databases for a specific company. However, specialties also exist within database administration, breaking the role down into areas focused on by different people. These generally fall into three categories:
Creators and designers of databases
Performance database administrators
Application database administrators
The first specialty involves creating and designing databases to suit the user's needs. This includes using SQL, coding and tuning. These people usually work for a technology or software development company as part of a team that can create larger systems of which the database is part.
The second specialty is performance database administration, which concerns optimizing the performance of databases and making tweaks to improve performance. The role is proactive because it focuses on improving performance to avoid problems.
The last specialty is application database administration, which concentrates on integrating applications into databases. This backend work requires the use of a query language such as SQL. Application database administrators also write and debug programs and maintain applications.
Database administration spans industries, so work in this field comes with many choices. You may work in retail, health care, hospitality, or research, to name a few. According to US News, database administrator ranked as the seventh-best technology job [2] and comes with a good salary, career advancement, and work-life balance.
Being a database administrator can be rewarding but also challenging, with a high responsibility for sensitive data and a need to follow data protection laws. US News scores database administration a six out of ten for work-life balance and a four for stress [2]. The role is usually a full-time, office-based position, often as part of an IT team. As the career is ever-changing as technology evolves, the role can be exciting, and being adaptable is essential.
You need a degree, relevant experience, and certifications to become a database administrator. As the vast industries database administrators work in, different roles may have slightly different requirements.
It's possible to enter the profession with an associate degree and some relevant training and certifications, but a bachelor’s degree is mainly necessary. Some companies may prefer a master’s degree. Relevant subjects are computer or IT technology or something similar such as engineering.
Read more: What Is a Bachelor’s Degree? Requirements, Costs, and More
In addition to a degree, showing that you can use specific software and have technical skills beyond what's taught in a degree is essential. Many companies ask for training or certification in the database software used in their organization.
Database administrators must demonstrate specific technical skills and hold a degree and certifications. These skills can be from a previous position, such as an entry-level job like data entry or another IT role. You'll need experience to start your career before you can work up to managing sensitive data.
The value placed on database administrator certifications is high. More than a degree and experience is required as companies want to know that you have relevant database management skills and can use the appropriate database languages. Certification in the right software, management system, or language can set you apart, even if it isn’t a requirement.
Database administration is constantly evolving, so your skills also need to. Employers sometimes provide on-the-job training and expect database administrators to engage in professional development. The following are some certifications you may want to consider:
Oracle Certified Professional (OCP)
Computer Service Technician (CST)
Microsoft Certified Database Administrator
IBM Certified Database Associate - DB2 9 Fundamentals
If you’re looking to begin your career as a database administrator, starting with some courses and certifications is a great first step. You can develop a foundation in database management with Database Management Essentials offered by the University of Colorado on Coursera to launch your database management career.
course
Database Management Essentials provides the foundation you need for a career in database development, data warehousing, or business intelligence, as well as ...
4.6
(3,107 ratings)
178,566 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Database (DB) Design, Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model, Database (DBMS), SQL
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Database Administrators and Architects, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/database-administrators.htm#tab-1.” Accessed December 5, 2022.
US News. “Database Administrator Overview, https://money.usnews.com/careers/best-jobs/database-administrator.” Accessed December 5, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.