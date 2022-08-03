What Is MIS (Management Information Systems)? Degree Guide

Learn about management information systems, a growing field with job opportunities expected to grow exponentially for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the career paths available for you.
If you enjoy technology and problem solving, management information systems (MIS) may be the right undergraduate major for you.
The MIS degree is sometimes confused with a computer science degree program. However, MIS doesn’t focus as much on programming, hardware, and coding but the information computers give users, analyzing systems, and database design.
MIS curriculums focus on problem-solving to help businesses operate more efficiently. The coursework will introduce you to information technology and business procedures as a student.
MIS is short for management information systems—the study of people and technology and how they relate. MIS uses data to provide businesses with the information they need to make decisions that improve a company’s performance. MIS work involves data collection using technology and various reports to analyze business trends and future opportunities.
The anticipated job growth indicates employers will seek employees with an MIS degree, so if you like working with computers, technology, and people, majoring in MIS can be the foundation for your career. MIS students take many business courses, such as macroeconomics and accounting. You’ll also take general education courses and some math like calculus to earn a bachelor's degree.
As a student of an MIS bachelor’s degree program, you’ll start with general education courses, then move into more career-specific business and technical coursework. You can expect to take financial classes, such as accounting, study networks, business communication, IT project management, and cloud computing.
MIS degrees are great for those who want to work in management information systems. Throughout your studies, you can build valuable skills, such as:
Problem-solving
Communication
Social media
IT governance skills
Basic computer networking knowledge
Software development
Completing an MIS degree program can offer various information technology and information management opportunities. If your goal is to work in the medical field, your degree program can include a concentration in health informatics. Another area of concentration is project management. Many schools also offer cybersecurity as a concentration if you're interested in forensics.
The career outlook for MIS majors is promising. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects an 11 percent job growth between 2020 and 2030 for computer and information systems managers [1].
Your degree in MIS can provide opportunities as a data scientist, operations research analyst, and librarian. You can also pursue a career in information security and app development.
With an MIS major, you’ll combine business and technology skills to qualify for career opportunities such as:
IT consultant
Systems analyst
Network administrator
IT development project leader
Media planner
Data engineer
IT engineer
Database analyst
Computer specialist
Applications developer
Explore whether a career in MIS might be a good fit by trying a course like Information Sytems from the University of Minnesota. Enroll for free to start building in-demand skills in project management, critical thinking, business analysis, and IT.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer and Information Systems Managers: Occupational Outlook Handbook, www.bls.gov/ooh/management/computer-and-information-systems-managers.htm.” Accessed August 3, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.