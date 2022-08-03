What Is MIS (Management Information Systems)? Degree Guide

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Learn about management information systems, a growing field with job opportunities expected to grow exponentially for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the career paths available for you.

[Featured image] Two management information systems (MIS) professionals sit at their desks in a brightly lit office.

If you enjoy technology and problem solving, management information systems (MIS) may be the right undergraduate major for you.

The MIS degree is sometimes confused with a computer science degree program. However, MIS doesn’t focus as much on programming, hardware, and coding but the information computers give users, analyzing systems, and database design.

MIS curriculums focus on problem-solving to help businesses operate more efficiently. The coursework will introduce you to information technology and business procedures as a student. 

What does MIS stand for?

MIS is short for management information systems—the study of people and technology and how they relate. MIS uses data to provide businesses with the information they need to make decisions that improve a company’s performance. MIS work involves data collection using technology and various reports to analyze business trends and future opportunities.

MIS degree: The Basics

The anticipated job growth indicates employers will seek employees with an MIS degree, so if you like working with computers, technology, and people, majoring in MIS can be the foundation for your career. MIS students take many business courses, such as macroeconomics and accounting. You’ll also take general education courses and some math like calculus to earn a bachelor's degree.

Common MIS coursework

As a student of an MIS bachelor’s degree program, you’ll start with general education courses, then move into more career-specific business and technical coursework. You can expect to take financial classes, such as accounting, study networks, business communication, IT project management, and cloud computing.

Skills you'll develop

MIS degrees are great for those who want to work in management information systems. Throughout your studies, you can build valuable skills, such as:

  • Problem-solving

  • Communication

  • Social media

  • IT governance skills

  • Basic computer networking knowledge

  • Software development

Degree concentrations

Completing an MIS degree program can offer various information technology and information management opportunities. If your goal is to work in the medical field, your degree program can include a concentration in health informatics. Another area of concentration is project management. Many schools also offer cybersecurity as a concentration if you're interested in forensics.

Career outlook for MIS majors

The career outlook for MIS majors is promising. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects an 11 percent job growth between 2020 and 2030 for computer and information systems managers [1]. 

What do MIS graduates do?

Your degree in MIS can provide opportunities as a data scientist, operations research analyst, and librarian. You can also pursue a career in information security and app development. 

With an MIS major, you’ll combine business and technology skills to qualify for career opportunities such as:

  • IT consultant

  • Systems analyst

  • Network administrator

  • IT development project leader

  • Media planner

  • Data engineer

  • IT engineer

  • Database analyst

  • Computer specialist

  • Applications developer

Next steps

Explore whether a career in MIS might be a good fit by trying a course like Information Sytems from the University of Minnesota. Enroll for free to start building in-demand skills in project management, critical thinking, business analysis, and IT.

You are Currently on slide 1

Article sources 

1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer and Information Systems Managers: Occupational Outlook Handbook, www.bls.gov/ooh/management/computer-and-information-systems-managers.htm.” Accessed August 3, 2022.

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder